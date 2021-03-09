Arkansas governor signs near-total abortion ban

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law on Tuesday legislation banning nearly all abortions in the state, a measure that supporters hope will force the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, but opponents promise to block before it takes effect later this year.

Recommended Stories

  • Nearly all abortions banned in Arkansas after governor signs sweeping new law

    Sweeping legislation banning nearly all abortions in the southern state of Arkansas has been signed into law by the governor, Asa Hutchinson. The act will only permit abortion when the mother's life is at risk. There will be no exemptions for cases of rape or incest. Although he is an opponent of abortion, Mr Hutchinson is understood to have had some reservations about the extent of the new law. He said he was signing the measure because of its “overwhelming legislative support and my sincere and long-held pro-life convictions." The measure will not come into force until the summer. Republican-controlled Arkansas is one of at least 14 states where legislation imposing almost complete bans on abortion are under consideration.

  • Greece could welcome British tourists who can prove they have Covid antibodies

    Britons could holiday in Greece if they can prove they have Covid antibodies, the country’s tourism minister has declared. Harry Theoharis said Greece would accept tourists for entry without quarantine or further restrictions if they could prove with a test or certificate that they had antibodies from having been infected with the virus. It will be one of three alternatives for holidaymakers alongside either a negative Covid test or vaccination certificate when Greece plans to kick off its summer holiday season in mid-May. May 17 is the earliest date at which Boris Johnson has said the Government will lift the ban on non-essential foreign travel. "Greece is ready with a complete protocol for summer 2021," said Mr Theoharis. "Tourists will be welcome if before travel they are either vaccinated, or have antibodies, or test negative. All tourists will be subject to random testing." Greece has yet to spell out how the antibodies condition will work but it could enable arrivals to present evidence of a previous positive test to show they have had the disease or have a test to show they have antibodies. It could cover both asymptomatic and symptomatic sufferers. Tourism is a major income earner for Greece, which has led calls for an EU-wide vaccination certificate to help unlock travel. The industry accounts for about a fifth of the Greek economy and employs one in five workers, but arrivals collapsed last year because of the pandemic. Mr Theoharis said the authorities would prioritise the vaccination of people working in the hospitality sector once the most vulnerable were vaccinated, and were mandating the frequent testing of employees. Greece has imposed a lockdown in several parts of the country to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic after a surge in new infections piled pressure on its health system, but it has still fared better than most of Europe with almost 7,000 deaths since the pandemic began. Greece has already agreed a “travel corridor” with Israel allowing vaccinated people to travel between both countries. Cyprus and Portugal are two other countries which have said they will welcome vaccinated British tourists from May – the month when travel restrictions may be lifted in the UK. The Cypriot government said those who had two Covid jabs could travel, while Portugal said those who tested negative or were "immune" could also visit. The UK Government’s global travel taskforce is currently considering whether to reinstate travel corridors to kickstart holidays this summer with countries with low Covid rates. They would most likely be introduced with conditions for passengers such as having had the double vaccination or a negative Covid test, according to sources. Paul Charles, co-founder of the Save our Summer campaign, said: “Mediterranean countries rely on the British pound and tourism pound so they need them and will do everything possible to safely welcome them in. “They are putting pressure on the UK Government to make sure there is no barrier to travel after May 17.” There are apps that accept positive antibody tests as proof of immunity for those who have had the virus and recovered. However, the World Health Organisation has warned that there is no evidence to show that recovered Covid sufferers with antibodies are protected from a second infection. The presence of antibodies suggests someone has either had Covid-19 in the past or has been vaccinated. It takes between two and three weeks after infection or vaccination for the human body to make enough antibodies to fight the virus.

  • U.S. Supreme Court dismisses Trump immigration rule dispute

    At the urging of President Joe Biden's administration, the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a dispute over the legality of one of former President Donald Trump's hardline immigration rules that barred immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from obtaining legal permanent residency. Biden, who has criticized Trump's immigration approach, is widely expected to dump the policy known as the "public charge" rule.

  • Publisher ceases promotion of Cuomo's Covid book amid nursing home inquiry

    New York governor has been accused of conspiring to cover up Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes Governor Andrew Cuomo, during a coronavirus press briefing in August 2020. Photograph: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/REX/Shutterstock The publisher of American Crisis, Andrew Cuomo’s book about the coronavirus pandemic, will cease promotional efforts as the governor struggles under a New York crisis of his own making. Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, of workplace bullying by multiple former aides, and of conspiring to cover-up Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes as the pandemic hit his state last year. The New York Times reported Crown’s decision regarding Cuomo’s book, a spokesperson telling the paper there were “no plans” for a reprint, citing “the ongoing investigation into [New York state] reporting of Covid-related fatalities in nursing homes”. Cuomo did not immediately comment. He has defended his handling of the nursing homes issue and apologised for behaviour described by women who claim harassment. But he has refused to resign, despite calls from top state Democrats. On Monday, Republicans in the state assembly began an attempt to impeach him. American Crisis was published in October. In its review, the Guardian pointed to how it came to be written. “Early in the pandemic,” Lloyd Green wrote, “Andrew Cuomo’s daily briefings emerged as must-see television, counter-programming to the campaign commercials that masqueraded as presidential press conferences [by Donald Trump]. The New York governor was forthright and reassuring, even as the body count mounted.” But Green also wrote that Cuomo “confronts criticism of his order directing that older Covid patients be sent to nursing homes rather than hospitals, which may have contributed to New York’s high death toll. Although he pushes back, such claims are not going away.” It has emerged that in summer 2020, when Cuomo signed to write his book, the state under-reported deaths in nursing homes by as much as half, 9,250 deaths of residents being written out of the record. Federal prosecutors are reportedly looking into the matter. In American Crisis, Cuomo defends his handling of the issue. “Republicans needed an offence to distract from the narrative of their botched federal response,” he writes. “So they decided to attack Democratic governors and blame them for nursing home deaths.” He also writes: “New York was No46 out of 50 [states] in the nation when it came to percentage of deaths in nursing homes.” That ranking would have been worse for New York if it had not changed its numbers. Cuomo’s book was subtitled Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic. As Green noted for the Guardian, it contributed to “buzz of a prospective appointment in [the] Biden-Harris administration, as attorney general” and was “best viewed as a job application”. The book was a bestseller – but sales have recently plummeted. As vaccines spread and cases fall but authorities fear a “fourth wave” of Covid from new variants, Cuomo’s various crises have returned him to the national headlines. In a statement on Sunday, the state senate majority leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, said: “We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state, Governor Cuomo must resign.” The sexual harassment claims are being investigated under Letitia James, the New York attorney general. On Monday, she appointed two lawyers.

  • Arkansas governor signs near-total abortion ban into law

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) signed a bill into law Tuesday banning almost all abortions in the state, except for when a pregnant person's life is in danger.The big picture: The state joins more than a dozen others that have passed restrictive abortion measures in hopes of forcing the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The bill does not include exceptions for rape or incest.What he's saying: "SB6 is in contradiction of binding precedents of the U.S. Supreme Court, but it is the intent of the legislation to set the stage for the Supreme Court overturning current case law," Hutchinson said in a statement."I would have preferred the legislation to include the exceptions for rape or incest, which has been my consistent view, and such exceptions would increase the chances for a review by the U.S. Supreme Court."Nevertheless, he said he would sign the bill because of "overwhelming legislative support and my sincere and long-held pro-life convictions."What to watch: Opponents plan to challenge the sweeping measure before it takes effect later this year.The legislation won’t take effect for at least 90 days after the state legislature adjourns its session, meaning it can’t be enforced until this summer or later, per AP.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Arkansas passes ban on all abortions except in medical emergencies

    Arkansas will ban all abortions except in medical emergencies as of August under legislation signed by Governor Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday, a measure that will be the nation's strictest abortion regulation if it is not overturned in court. The abortion restriction, like many others passed in Republican states in recent years, is part of a conservative effort to prompt the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case that guarantees a woman’s right to abortion. The Arkansas abortion ban makes no exceptions in cases of rape or incest, and goes further than abortion restrictions passed in South Carolina and other states, which banned the procedure starting at six weeks into a pregnancy.

  • Biden’s pick for DOJ No. 3 apologizes for ‘harsh rhetoric’

    Democrats said the criticism of Gupta amounted to bad-faith attacks to damage a qualified nominee.

  • OECD sounds alarm on EU's slow vaccine rollout as UK outlook improves

    The OECD now expects the UK economy to grow by 5.1% this year — a big upgrade from December's forecast of 4.2% growth.

  • Harris announces funding to address racial gaps in COVID response

    The grants will go to to community organizations that work to address gaps in the response to COVID-19, according to a government official.

  • FedEx doesn’t have much hope for climate-friendly aircraft anytime soon

    ﻿On March 3, FedEx became the latest major company pledging to eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s 2040 target to reach net-zero emissions comes with the promise of cash: $2 billion to buy electric vehicles, and $100 million to found a new climate solutions research center at Yale University. The strategy suggests the company is ready to charge into electric vehicles (EVs), but is still hedging its expectations of low-carbon alternatives for its fleet of 679 aircraft.

  • COVID Shaming Doesn’t Work — So Why Does It Feel Like It Does?

    Last weekend, I was snowshoeing through a trail in Massachusetts with a small group of friends when one pulled out her phone. I started to mug, but before she could take a picture, someone else made a request: “Can we not post to social media, please?” We were socially distanced, outdoors, masks on, and we’d all been COVID tested shortly before the outing — but he didn’t want it on the public record that he’d seen anyone other than his live-in partner. And honestly, I got it. I feel confident that I haven’t done anything to put anyone else at risk during this pandemic. But I’m still afraid of being judged. In fact, when I’d taken the day off work for the snowshoeing trip, I’d been purposefully vague about my plans to leave out the fact that I’d be leaving my apartment and seeing friends. And I’d already privately decided that any pics — even with no one in them — would stay off my socials. My fear is somewhat irrational (no one is thinking about me as much as I suspect), but also understandable. After all, I’ve spent the past year watching people get called out for not sticking to the rules. Videos and news stories about anti-maskers and weddings-turned-superspreading-events go viral. People subtweet about influencers, friends, coworkers, or acquaintances traveling too much, going out to eat, and attending or throwing parties. My group chats are full of the text equivalent of a side-eye: “Uh, we’re still in a pandemic, right?” I do it too. How could I resist? I’m being so careful, missing out on even socially distanced hangs that I desperately want to attend if, for example, I have plans to see my parents a few days later. Of course I feel frustrated when I watch people I kinda-know take all the trips I want to be taking, seemingly without guilt. That’s the subtext of so many of the shaming posts I see: They should feel bad! And in that respect, publicly shaming is effective — it does make people feel bad. What it doesn’t do, however, is change their behavior. “If shaming worked, we’d be COVID-free by now. There’s been so much of it going around at every level of society, even from our leadership,” says Katherine Alejandra Cross, a PhD student at the University of Washington’s School of Information. “COVID-shaming increases despair and isolation in an already profoundly isolating situation. And at the structural level, shaming serves to undermine public health orders. A culture of shaming as the modal lay response to the pandemic makes people shame averse rather than virus averse. They will strive to avoid shame or enforcement, which means they’ll try harder not to get caught, and be much less open about their activities.” Cross says this is something researchers learned from the AIDS pandemic. “Shaming people for having unprotected sex wasn’t nearly as effective at curbing the spread as creating a culture that supported safer sex,” she explains. “If shaming worked, we’d be COVID-free by now.”Katherine Alejandra Cross What we have during the COVID-19 pandemic that we didn’t during the AIDS crisis is social media, points out Jen Balkus, PhD, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington’s School of Public Health: “The social media piece is really difficult. It’s an interesting and new part of how we’re all experiencing this pandemic.” It’s easy to make a snap judgment about a person’s behavior based on a post — no mask, big crowd — without fully understanding the context. It also makes it incredibly easy to publicly shame someone. Accounts like GaysOverCOVID are dedicated to doing just that. But, Dr. Balkus stresses, “Shaming of individuals is really not an effective tool. And the reason why is that it creates a barrier for individuals to take actions that could essentially protect themselves or others.” Public shaming can make people reluctant to speak up if they’ve been in a risky situation. An employee may not feel comfortable telling their manager that they may have been exposed and need to work from home, so they’ll come into work. Or they may not want to fess up to a friend they’re seeing that they recently attended an indoor, masks-off party. This behavior is unethical, of course; they’re preventing the people around them from making informed decisions about the level of risk they’re comfortable taking on. But more shaming isn’t the answer. To be frank, no individual action will move the needle on this problem. “One of the biggest challenges we’ve faced throughout the pandemic is that public health isn’t meant to be something that’s filled with individual interventions and responses,” Dr. Balkus says. What is #covid19 stigma, why is it toxic to public health, and what can we do about it? A short thread. 🧵— Julia Marcus, PhD, MPH (@JuliaLMarcus) November 13, 2020 The only thing that will help slow the spread of the virus is creating structural systems to be part of our public health response. There should be systems in place to encourage people to make protective decisions, Dr. Balkus says. If an employee knows that they’ll be paid for taking time off or working from home; if they know their manager will encourage them to stay home; and if they know their temperature will be checked upon entering their workplace, they’d be incentivized to not go into work post-exposure. If they’re afraid they’ll be treated with derision for admitting they’d been in a situation that allowed them to be exposed, they’ll be more likely to simply stay quiet. “Consider this ‘look them in the eyes’ campaign from the UK government,” Cross says. “Note that bosses who force their employees to come to work in-person or wardens running unsanitary prisons, say, are not the ones being asked to look a dying COVID patient in the eye. It is the ordinary individual with no structural power.” She says that one big benefit people get from shaming is a sense of control. But it’s false, and the more we get distracted by blaming each other, the less pressure gets put on the institutions that actually have the ability to incite significant structural changes. “For instance, paying restaurant workers to stay home and paying or cancelling business owners’ rent (and everyone else’s for that matter!) would go a very long way towards achieving the reduction in contact we need to manage this pandemic,” Cross says. “You need policies that incentivize whole chunks of the population to do the right thing. You move herds.” Dr. Balkus believes that the ongoing vaccine rollout could complicate public shaming. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see more frustration online,” she says. Same — not least because it’s something I’ve already started to see: People have been called out for posting post-vaccine selfies if they seem too young or healthy to have received a dose quite yet. On an individual level, something we can do, says Dr. Balkus, is praise people and institutions who are taking and implementing protective measures, being honest about how difficult it can be to do the things that keep us safe sometimes, and engaging in empathetic conversations are all better ways to nudge people toward positive actions than shaming. It’s important to be in open communication, especially with people you see regularly. But she also encourages us to respect the fact that it’s an incredibly — at times unbearably — emotional time, and we’re all doing the best we can with limited resources. “The bottom line is that whatever utility shame may have in enforcing social norms elsewhere, it is poison to public health,” Cross says. “When you only offer a sense of moral righteousness for doing the right thing, well, that doesn’t put food on the table. In the midst of all this gloom it barely even nourishes one’s soul. And we’re made to feel that if we just yell at enough people on Twitter that’ll put a meaningful dent in the [spread of the virus].” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Has COVID Created Fertility Inequality?When Will The U.S. Reach Herd Immunity?The Vaccine Rollout Is Failing Incarcerated People

  • Analysis: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption

    Iran has quietly moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months, while India's state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the assumption that U.S. sanctions on the OPEC supplier will soon ease, according to six industry sources and Refinitiv data. U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to revive talks with Iran on a nuclear deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018, although harsh economic measures remain in place that Tehran insists be lifted before negotiations resume. The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has started reaching out to customers across Asia since Biden took office to assess potential demand for its crude, said the sources, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Malaysia court grants challenges to Myanmar deportations

    A Malaysian court is allowing two international human rights groups to mount legal challenges over the deportation of a thousand Myanmar nationals last month, said at the time to be illegal immigrants.The decision is unlikely to bring back those who had been deported to Myanmar, which is struggling with the fallout of last month's military coup.But the court's move does extend a stay barring the removal of another 114 Myanmar nationals until the end of the judicial review.Hui Ying Tham is the Director for Asylum Access Malaysia: "Suffice to say in this particular case that the court has acknowledged the critical role that NGOs play in protecting the rights of those most marginalized by ensuring accountability and transparency of the Malaysian government."In February, the Malaysian government repatriated the deportees on three Myanmar navy ships, hours after an interim court order to ban the removal. The immigration department has said the returned group did not include Rohingya refugees or asylum seekers, but the U.N. refugee agency has voiced concern as it has been denied access to detainees and verify their status.Several Malaysian lawmakers have said the government's move could amount to contempt of court. Malaysia is already home to more than 154,000 asylum-seekers from Myanmar.

  • Biden visits D.C. hardware store benefitting from PPP

    "We're also at a corner where I think we're going to gain control of this virus," Biden said on Tuesday from W.S. Jenks & Son hardware store in Washington -- a small business that has benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program. His PPP changes announced last month also aim to allow more single-person businesses -- sole proprietors, independent contractors, beauticians and others -- to get loans. Many of these were excluded previously because the program was geared towards firms with traditional payrolls, or because their business cost deductions limited them to only nominal loan amounts.

  • US visa applicants denied under Trump's travel ban can reapply

    U.S. visa applicants whose requests were denied under former President Donald Trump's controversial ban on travelers from 13 mostly Muslim-majority and African nations can now seek new decisions or submit new applications, the U.S. Department of State announced Monday evening. President Joe Biden overturned Trump's travel ban on his first day in office, calling it "a stain on our national conscience," and gave the State Department 45 days to come up with a plan that would allow individuals from the affected countries to have their U.S. visa applications reconsidered. Following a legal review, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Monday that those whose immigrant visa applications received a final refusal on or after Jan. 20, 2020, due to Trump's travel ban "may seek re-adjudication without resubmitting their application forms or paying any additional fees, provided the underlying visa petitions remain valid."

  • Republican donations surge despite corporate boycott

    Right after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, dozens of U.S. companies from AT&T to Amazon announced they would halt political donations to 147 Republican lawmakers who voted to overturn Donald Trump’s presidential election loss. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: "Over the past several weeks we have amassed overwhelming evidence about a fake election."But two months later, there is little sign that the corporate revolt has done any real damage to Republican fundraising. If anything, it seems to have produced the opposite effect. SEN. JOSH HAWLEY: "Millions of Americans concerned about our election integrity."Some of the biggest backers of Trump’s false election-fraud narrative like Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene have been rewarded with a flood of grassroots donations. Hawley took in $969,000 in donations in January, according to a Feb. 1 memo posted on his website, which is eight times what Hawley raised in donations in the first quarter of 2020. REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: "You see school shootings are absolutely real."And Greene - the freshman congresswoman who has come under fire for promoting baseless conspiracy theories and was stripped of two committee assignments - said in Twitter posts that she had netted $335,000 in contributions on Feb. 2 and 3rd alone. Contributions from both small donors and rich individuals looking to fight the Democratic agenda have also poured into the GOP’s fundraising apparatus, underscoring the diminishing role of corporate money in U.S. politics. And in a sign that the corporate backlash may already be fading, the nation's leading business lobby - the U.S. Chamber of Commerce - said last week that it has decided not to boycott the Republican lawmakers after discussions with more than 100 companies.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: With Kentucky flailing, we might get new blood in SEC tournament

    For once, Kentucky isn't a favorite in the SEC tournament.

  • Big 12 tourney set with 7 of 10 teams in latest Top 25 poll

    Chris Beard played college basketball in Texas, worked for a spell at his alma mater, then spent most of his coaching career at small schools across the state before taking over as the head coach at Texas Tech. Second-ranked Baylor, which has lost just once all season, will be the top seed when the tournament begins with a pair of first-round games Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri. No. 13 Texas also earned a first-day bye as the No. 3 seed and will play the No. 20 Red Raiders in the final quarterfinal game Thursday night.

  • Learning Labs look to ease remote learning burden for parents

    New York Edge, the largest provider of after-school programs in New York City, is ramping up efforts to aid working parents who are continuing to struggle with managing their child's remote learning during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Anti-Asian hate crimes increased by nearly 150% in 2020, mostly in N.Y. and L.A., new report says

    From 2019 to 2020, the overall hate crime rate declined, while hate crimes targeting Asians increased, from three to 28 in New York and seven to 15 in Los Angeles.