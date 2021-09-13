Arkansas hate crimes spiked in 2020 after trending down for years

Worth Sparkman
·2 min read

Data: Federal Bureau of Investigation; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Hate crimes in Arkansas rose in 2020 to their highest level since 2012, according to new data released by the FBI. But the reported crimes aren't as high as they were a decade earlier.

The big picture: The rising attacks in Arkansas are emblematic of a national trend and come at a point of rising white nationalism and increasing violent crime.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Hate crimes across the U.S. are soaring to their highest levels in 12 years — and the spike is primarily due to assaults on Black people and Asian Americans.

  • The total number of hate crimes nationwide in 2020 increased to 7,759.

By the numbers: The statewide total of 50 incidents reported in 2020 was a 257% increase over the 14 reported incidents in 2019. Sixty-four incidents were reported a decade earlier and only six in 2015, the lowest in the 10-year period.

  • Hate crimes against Black communities were the most frequently reported in Arkansas over the past decade. There were 21 in 2010 (32% of the total) and 11 in 2020 (22% of the total).

  • There were 274 hate crimes against Asian communities reported across the U.S. in 2020. From 2010 to 2020, Arkansas had seven reported crimes that targeted Asian people; one was in 2020.

  • Ten of the reported hate crimes in 2020 targeted gay, lesbian, gender-nonconforming, and transgender people.

Yes, but: Experts warn the data are flawed because the FBI relies on information reported by 18,000 law enforcement agencies to compile its Uniform Crime Report.

  • There are gaps in how crimes are reported and prosecuted — even within the same state.

Of note: Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a hate crimes bill earlier this year that requires offenders to serve 80% of their sentence for serious violent felonies committed against someone related to their mental, physical, biological, cultural, political or religious beliefs.

  • Before that, Arkansas was one of just three states without a hate crimes law.

  • The law has been criticized for omitting race, sexual orientation or gender identity as categories.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Notre Dame headlines top five overrated teams in preseason college football poll

    The Fighting Irish again are firmly in the preseason top 10, but they have to replace a star quarterback and fill other major holes on offense.

  • Sydney Airport sale a step closer after improved $17.4 billion offer

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -A sale of Australia's biggest airport moved closer on Monday as an infrastructure investor group won permission to conduct due diligence on Sydney Airport Holdings Pt Ltd, after sweetening its takeover offer to A$23.6 billion ($17.4 billion). The move sent the airport's shares up 5%, with analysts saying a rival bid appeared unlikely given the scale of the funding needed and foreign ownership rules that mean the airport must remain 51% Australian owned. Sydney Airport is Australia's only listed airport operator and a purchase would be a long-term bet on the travel sector which has been battered by the pandemic.

  • Nigeria says 75 abducted children released amid army crackdown

    Seventy-five children who were kidnapped from their school in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara State have been released after their abductors came under pressure from a military crackdown, a state official said on Monday. More than 1,100 children have been seized since December last year. Authorities say they were abducted by heavily armed gangs of bandits seeking ransoms.

  • Taliban breaking promises including over women, says U.N

    GENEVA (Reuters) -Afghanistan's Taliban rulers have contradicted public promises on rights including by ordering women to stay at home, blocking teenage girls from school and holding house-to-house searches for former foes, a United Nations official said on Monday. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said Afghanistan was in a "new and perilous phase" since the militant Islamist group seized power last month, with many women and members of ethnic and religious communities deeply worried. "In contradiction to assurances that the Taliban would uphold women's rights, over the past three weeks, women have instead been progressively excluded from the public sphere," she told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

  • U.S. has administered 379.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, CDC says

    Those figures are up from the 378,569,717 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into people's arms by Sept. 10, out of 454,332,805 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as the one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. More than 1.7 million people have received an additional dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • Queer South Koreans Hope for an Anti-Discrimination Law to End Decades of Discrimination

    With four separate drafts of a bill now before a parliamentary committee, South Korea could finally be on the verge of passing anti-discrimination legislation. But for queer Koreans the fight is far from won

  • Oklahoma court declines to bar duo from death penalty case

    The Oklahoma Supreme Court has rejected a request to remove two members of the state's Pardon and Parole Board from a high-profile death penalty case. The court's brief ruling on Friday denied a prosecutor’s request to remove Adam Luck and Kelly Doyle from considering the commutation request of Julius Jones, who was sentenced to death for the 1999 killing of Edmond businessman Paul Howell. The ruling came after a lawyer for District Attorney David Prater argued before a court referee that unless members Luck and Doyle were barred from taking part in the decision, the five-member board would likely recommend that Jones' sentence be commuted following a hearing Monday.

  • A wave of conservative candidates eye Iowa school boards

    A wave of conservative candidates are running in Iowa school board elections this November and they're energized by top-down cultural battles like race-related curriculum and mask requirements.Why it matters: School board seats — typically uneventful and nonpartisan roles — are the coveted spots this fall as both parties try to ensure their ideologies are reflected in classrooms, especially in our COVID-19 era.State of play: The boards hold a lot of influence this school year. Critical race theo

  • Memo sheds new light on Boulevard Heights student’s death after school restraint

    The student’s aunt says she’s frustrated by the district’s lack of transparency.

  • For many Americans of color, including my friends, Sept. 11 only inflamed divisions

    I was in high school in New York when the Twin Towers fell. As an American of mixed heritage, I was used to division. But I was still shaken by hate.

  • ‘Shang-Chi’ Repeat Success Is Unable to Sustain Deflated Korean Box Office

    “Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings” held on the top place at the South Korean box office for the second weekend. But it failed to sustain overall cinemagoing in what used to be, pre-COVID, the world’s fourth largest theatrical market. “Shang-Chi” earned $2.63 million in its second weekend for a market share of […]

  • Man charged with murder in shooting of 3-year-old boy in Charlotte

    A 21-year-old has been arrested on accusations that he fired the bullet that took the life of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa.

  • Nicaragua gov't squeezes doctors, talk of 'health terrorism'

    Other countries have lured doctors out of retirement, pushed medical students to the front lines and buoyed medical personnel exhausted by COVID-19 cases, but in Nicaragua doctors have been harassed, threatened and sometimes forced into exile for questioning official handling of the pandemic. Vice President Rosario Murillo, who is also the first lady, has accused doctors of “health terrorism” and of spreading “false outlooks and news” by reporting that COVID-19 has been far more widespread than officials acknowledge. As international health organizations warn of increasing infections in Nicaragua and independent Nicaraguan doctors call for a voluntary quarantine to slow the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, the government has made clear that comments out of step with its line are unacceptable as President Daniel Ortega seeks a fourth consecutive term.

  • Militia leader to be sentenced in Minnesota mosque bombing

    The leader of an Illinois anti-government militia group who authorities say masterminded the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque is to be sentenced Monday for several civil rights and hate crimes in an attack that terrified a community. Emily Claire Hari, who was previously known as Michael Hari and recently said she is transgender, faces a mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison for the attack on Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington. Defense attorneys are asking for the minimum, but prosecutors are seeking a life sentence, saying Hari hasn’t taken responsibility for the attack.

  • ‘Stealthing’ could be outlawed in California after measure approved

    The California state legislature this week approved a measure that would make the state the first to outlaw "stealthing," the act of removing a condom during sex without a partner’s consent.

  • This 'Matrix: Resurrections' Fan Theory Could Solve a Key Morpheus Mystery

    I can only show you the door.

  • Two 'heroes' were beaten unconscious after stepping in to try and stop a woman from being sexually assaulted: reports

    Two men, aged 19 and 25, stepped in to stop a woman from being "inappropriately touched." They were then beaten and left for dead, reports say.

  • Judge cancels Rod Stewart's trial, sets plea deal hearing

    A Florida judge has canceled the trial for rock icon Rod Stewart and his adult son and scheduled a hearing next month to discuss a plea deal to resolve charges stemming from a New Year's Eve altercation with a hotel security guard nearly two years ago. Court records show the hearing with Judge August Bonavita is set for Oct. 22 regarding a plea agreement to close the case without them needing to appear in court. If convicted, the Stewarts were facing a year in jail, or probation and a $1,000 fine.

  • Man arrested in connection with overnight shootings in Great Falls

    Man arrested in connection with overnight shootings in Great Falls

  • Texas Lawyer’s Murder Was Fueled by Anti-Biden Fury & Satanic Delusion, Cops Say

    El Paso Police DepartmentA man accused of fatally shooting an El Paso lawyer and injuring her husband was arrested this week after hunting the couple down at their home in what he claimed was an effort to root out “satanic activities” including abortions by “magic” at a nearby park.Police are now holding Joseph Angel Alvarez, 38, in the El Paso County Jail under a $2.5 million bond after a SWAT team and detectives arrested him outside his job at a Papa John's Pizza, they confirmed in a news rele