Arkansas high school principal arrested for sexual assault
The principal of an Arkansas high school has been charged with sexual assault.
Earle School District Superintendent Tish Knowles confirmed to FOX13 that 53-year-old Dexter Dumas has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation against him.
According to court records, Dumas was booked into the Crittenden County jail around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Dumas is charged with second-degree sexual assault.
