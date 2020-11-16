Arkansas investigator fatally shot dog after going to wrong house

James Freeman, of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office ((Chris Coiner))

An Arkansas sheriff’s office investigator is under review, after he shot and killed a dog while attempting to locate a sex offender.

James Freeman, of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, was confronted and filmed by Chris Coiner after he fatally shot his dog, Clide, last week in Greenbriar, Arkansas, according to the New York Post.

Footage uploaded to Facebook on 10 November showed the aftermath of the incident, with Mr Coiner following Mr Freeman, shouting: “Wait right there. What is your name? What’s your name?”

Mr Freeman told Mr Coiner: “I’m investigator Freeman with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office...I’m looking for Samuel.”

After being asked what address he was looking for, Mr Freeman responded: “72 A,” before Mr Coiner shouted: “That’s over there you G****** moron. Get off my property! You shot and killed my dog!”

Mr Freeman got into his car as Mr Coiner turned around and filmed a woman standing over Clide, who was lying motionless on the floor.

In a statement last week, the sheriff’s office spokesperson deputy Erinn Stone, said that Mr Freeman was at the property to do a sex offender compliance check.

Mr Freeman had initially gone to the right address, but was allegedly told by someone at that residence that the sex offender lived at Mr Coiner’s house.

Mr Coiner claimed on Facebook that after Mr Freeman arrived at his property, he fatally shot his dog because he barked at him.

“I was livid, I was livid with feelings and he didn’t care one bit,” Mr Coiner told Fox 16.

“He did not make any attempt to get away from it, he didn’t make any attempt to get back in his vehicle, all he did was shoot the dog because he was barking at him,” he added.

Ms Stone confirmed that “the shooting is now under internal review at this time.”

