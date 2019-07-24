Arkansas judge blocks anti-abortion laws, saves state's only surgical abortion clinic

A federal judge in Little Rock temporarily blocked tight restrictions on abortion from taking effect Wednesday in Arkansas, citing "imminent irreparable harm" to patients seeking to terminate pregnancies.

District Court Judge Kristine Baker issued a temporary injunction late Tuesday, saying the state should not enforce the restrictions until their constitutionality have been determined.

Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union and Little Rock Family Planning Services, the state's only surgical abortion clinic, have pressed the legal challenge.

"We’re relieved that these bans and restrictions have been blocked from taking effect and we’re determined to see them struck down for good," said Holly Dickson, interim executive director for the ACLU of Arkansas.

Kristine Baker

The 159-page ruling blocks the state from enforcing the new laws, including a measure prohibiting the procedure 18 weeks into pregnancy. The blocked laws also included a requirement that doctors performing abortions be board-certified or board-eligible in obstetrics and gynecology.

Official with a Little Rock clinic that performs surgical abortions say it has one physician who meets that requirement, but he works there only a few days every other month.

Baker also blocked a law prohibiting doctors from performing an abortion if it's being sought because the fetus has Down syndrome.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued a statement expressing confidence that the laws will ultimately survive legal review.

“The last minute attempt by the ACLU to block Arkansas’s laws is frustrating, but not unforeseen,” Rutledge said. “The action was only the initial step and I anticipate further action in the near future in our defense of these laws that protect the life of mothers and their unborn children.”

The National Organization for Women had a different view, lauding the decision and describing the legislation as dangerous.

"We know that these bills were not passed to protect women’s health because women are safest when they have access to affordable, accessible abortion care, not when clinics have their hands tied or are forced to close," said NOW President Toni Van Pelt. "This ruling stands as a strong refusal to value the ideological extremism of a few over the health, safety and constitutional rights of Arkansas women."

Under current law, a physician licensed to practice medicine in Arkansas can perform abortions. The additional qualification for doctors performing abortions to be board-certified or eligible is similar to a Mississippi law that a federal judge upheld last year . Opponents say the requirement would prevent a large number of physicians from performing the procedure. The state says it would protect patients.

Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana, Ohio and Missouri are among states that have passed legislation this year that would impose various, tighter restrictions. All are facing court challenges.

The conservative lean of the U.S. Supreme Court has encouraged some legislatures to pass laws challenging the precedents of Roe v. Wade. However, last month the high court refused to let Alabama defend its ban on a second-term method of abortion that was struck down last year.

The justices, who already have turned down opportunities to hear abortion cases from Louisiana and Indiana, denied the state's petition to have its ban on dilation and evacuation abortions heard next term.

