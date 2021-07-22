Arkansas law banning most abortions blocked by judge

Good Morning America

The talk after Wednesday's flurry of activity around Jan. 6 investigations was about separate partisan inquiries covering the same subject -- a subject leaders of the two parties don't see, or don't claim to see, the same way at all. Cheney, R-Wyo., is now perhaps the only person standing in the way of final Jan. 6 takeaways devolving into wearying and meaningless "both sides-ism." Cheney's decision to stay on the House select committee, and even back Speaker Nancy Pelosi's rejection of two Republican members who were tapped to serve on it, is about more than a single vote, even a vote that belongs to a former member of GOP leadership.