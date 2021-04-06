  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Arkansas lawmakers enact transgender youth treatment ban

ANDREW DeMILLO
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers on Tuesday made the state the first to ban gender confirming treatments and surgery for transgender youth, enacting the prohibition over the governor's objections.

The Republican-controlled House and Senate voted to override GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson's veto of the measure, which prohibits doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment. 

Opponents of the measure have vowed to sue to block the ban before it takes effect this summer.

Hutchinson vetoed the bill following pleas from pediatricians, social workers and the parents of transgender youth who said the measure would harm a community already at risk for depression and suicide. 

The ban was opposed by several medical and child welfare groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The measure's sponsor referred to the procedures as experimentation and compared the restriction to other limits the state places on minors.

“They need to get to be 18 before they make those decisions," Republican Rep. Robin Lundstrum said.

Hutchinson said the measure went too far in interfering with parents and physicians, and noted that it will cut off care for transgender youth already receiving treatment. He said he would have signed the bill if it had focused only on gender confirming surgery, which currently isn’t performed on minors in the state.

The law will take effect in late July at the earliest. The American Civil Liberties Union said it planned to challenge the measure before then.

“This is a sad day for Arkansas, but this fight is not over — and we’re in it for the long haul," Holly Dickson, ACLU of Arkansas' executive director, said in a statement.

The override, which needed only a simple majority, passed easily in both chambers, with House voting 72-25 in favor and the Senate 25-8.

The ban was enacted during a year in which bills targeting transgender people have advanced easily in Arkansas and other states. Hutchinson recently signed legislation banning transgender women and girls from competing on teams consistent with their gender identity, a prohibition that also has been enacted in Tennessee and Mississippi this year.

Hutchinson also recently signed legislation that allows doctors to refuse to treat someone because of moral or religious objections.

The foundation established by the family of Bentonville-based Walmart's founder on Tuesday raised concerns about the recent measures targeting LGBTQ people.

“This trend is harmful and sends the wrong message to those willing to invest in or visit our state," Tom Walton with the Walton Family Foundation said in a statement released before the override vote.

One lawmaker opposed to the measure compared it to the anti-integration bills Arkansas' Legislature passed in 1958 in opposition to the previous year's desegregation of Little Rock Central High School. 

“What I see, this bill, is the most powerful again bullying the most vulnerable people in our state," Democratic Sen. Clarke Tucker said before the vote.

Recommended Stories

  • McConnell warns biz off political speech, says it's 'stupid'

    Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday “it's quite stupid” for corporations to speak out politically, intensifying his warnings for big business to stand down as Congress delves into voting rights, President Joe Biden's infrastructure package and other defining issues. Speaking in Kentucky, the GOP leader said he still wants companies to give freely to political campaigns.

  • The breakout star of March Madness? A coach 'representing moms' and pumping breast milk at halftime

    Adia Barnes outcoached the brightest minds in women's basketball all while breastfeeding and taking care of her 6-month-old daughter.

  • Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club

    Kim Kardashian has added billionaire to her resume. The cosmetics and shapewear businesswoman, who launched her career off the reality TV series "Keeping Up with The Kardashians," was included on Tuesday for the first time on Forbes magazine's list of the world's billionaires. Forbes said it estimated that Kardashian, 40, "is now worth $1 billion, up from $780 million in October, thanks to two lucrative businesses - KKW and Skims - as well as cash from reality television and endorsement deals, and a number of smaller investments."

  • Florida governor rebuts vaccine 'pay-to-play' report on CBS

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed back aggressively Tuesday against a “60 Minutes” report that suggested he initially made a deal to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in a South Florida county at Publix Super Markets pharmacies because the company made a donation to his political action committee. The report focused on the vaccine rollout in Palm Beach County and also suggested Florida’s vaccine distribution had generally favored the wealthy and well-connected. “These are smear merchants,” DeSantis said during a news conference in Panama City.

  • Half-price meals offered at CA cafe if you trash your mask. Yelp reviews take beating

    “I’ve equated it to giving discounts to people who don’t wash their hands when they use the restroom.”

  • STREET GANG Trailer Explores the Origins of SESAME STREET

    The trailer for the upcoming Sesame Street documentary Street Gang explores the social roots of the beloved children's program. The post STREET GANG Trailer Explores the Origins of SESAME STREET appeared first on Nerdist.

  • WHO says AstraZeneca benefits outweigh risks; assessing latest data

    The World Health Organization expects there will be no reason to change its assessment that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 outweigh any risks, its regulatory director said on Tuesday. The WHO is closely studying the latest data alongside European and other regulators, in light of reports of blood clots among people who have been vaccinated, said Rogerio Gaspar, WHO director of regulation and prequalification. A senior official at Europe's medicines regulator has said there is a clear "association" between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots in the brain, though the direct cause of the clots is still unknown.

  • How an acclaimed author decided to write fiction for Black women like her

    Deesha Philyaw talks about the long gestation of her collection 'The Secret Lives of Church Ladies,' a Times Book Prize finalist for first fiction.

  • Blue Jays spoil Rangers home opener before largest MLB crowd

    Steven Matz sensed the buzz from fans when warming up before his Toronto debut, then helped the Blue Jays ruin the home opener for the Texas Rangers before the largest MLB crowd since the pandemic. Rangers fans didn't have much to cheer about, other than just finally getting to see their team play a regular-season game in the retractable-roof stadium that opened last year. Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio hit back-to-back homers early for the Blue Jays and Matz struck out nine while allowing only one run over 6 1/3 innings in a 6-2 win Monday.

  • What are the Panthers’ chances of success in trying to find their QB in the NFL draft?

    A variety of factors can contribute to early round quarterbacks — and the teams selecting them — succeeding in the NFL.

  • Trent's 3-pointer beats buzzer as Raptors rally past Wizards

    Gary Trent Jr. beat the buzzer with a long 3-pointer and the Toronto Raptors rallied from a 19-point second-half deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 103-101 on Monday night. Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 22 points, and DeAndre Bembry and rookie Malachi Flynn led a fourth-quarter charge for the Raptors, who won consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 19-21. Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for the Wizards, who have lost four straight.

  • Dubois scores twice as Jets beat Senators 4-3

    Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night. Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets (23-13-3), who had dropped three of four. Ottawa lost for the third time in four games.

  • UN says death toll now 56 from clashes in Sudan's Darfur

    The violence poses a challenge to efforts by Sudan’s transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in areas like Darfur, where conflict often falls along ethnic lines. The latest clashes grew out of a shooting on Saturday that killed two people from the Masalit tribe in a camp for displaced people in Genena, the capital of West Darfur province, according to the U.N. humanitarian affairs agency.

  • Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman were part of historic wins at 2021 SAG Awards

    "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" stars Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis were among four actors of color who made SAG Awards history Sunday night.

  • Golfer Adam Scott's new podcast will take listeners inside the ropes at the Masters

    Adam Scott will take listeners inside the ropes at Augusta National with his new podcast, "Fairgame."

  • To truly champion voting rights, MLB should have moved the All-Star Game to Washington, D.C.

    The MLB could have fought racism and voter suppression by putting the All-Star Game in the one city that has a big-league team but small-time rights.

  • Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

    Nearly half of new coronavirus infections nationwide are in just five states — a situation that is putting pressure on the federal government to consider changing how it distributes vaccines by sending more doses to hot spots. New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey together reported 44% of the nation's new COVID-19 infections, or nearly 197,500 new cases, in the latest available seven-day period, according to state health agency data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Total U.S. infections during the same week numbered more than 452,000.

  • She thought she was passing a kidney stone. Then she had a baby in the toilet.

    Melissa Surgecoff said she had no idea she was pregnant when she gave birth to her son in a toilet on March 8.

  • Woman Discovers Her Son's Bride is Her Long Lost Daughter

    A woman in eastern China had the shock of her life when she found out that her son was marrying her long-lost daughter. The reunion occurred right at the would-be spouses' wedding in Suzhou, Jiangsu province on March 31, according to Sohu News. The shocking discovery was made after the woman noticed a birthmark on the bride's hand, which looked strikingly similar to that of her long-lost child.

  • California to reopen June 15; NYC unveils vaccination sites on wheels; CDC says disinfectants no longer needed: Live COVID updates

    President Joe Biden previously announced that 90% of adults would be eligible by April 19. Earlier, he had called for access by May 1. COVID-19 news.