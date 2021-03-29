Arkansas legislature votes to ban hormone transition care for transgender youth

FILE PHOTO: Medical equipment is pictured on the wall of an examination room inside a Kaiser Permanente health clinic located inside a Target retail department store in San Diego
Daniel Trotta
·2 min read

By Daniel Trotta

(Reuters) -Arkansas lawmakers passed a measure on Monday that could make the state the first in the country to prevent doctors from providing certain types of care to transgender youth, part of a wave of U.S legislation that would restrict transgender rights.

The Arkansas legislation threatens any healthcare professional who provides puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones or gender-affirming surgery to minors with losing their medical license and opens them up to lawsuits from patients who later regret their procedures.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, has declined to say whether he would sign the bill into law.

Sixteen other states are considering similar bills. Civil rights organizations have said they are likely to sue to stop any such bills that are enacted.

On Friday, Hutchinson signed another bill opposed by transgender advocates, which would ban transgender women and girls from playing female sports.

Republicans across the country have introduced a record 127 bills on transgender issues in 22 states this year, according to the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ organization in the United States.

Like Arkansas, Mississippi also enacted a law this month that ban athletes who were designated male at birth from playing women's or girls sports at public schools or universities. Idaho passed one last year that was blocked by a federal court.

Proponents of the medical legislation say they want to protect children from irreversible procedures they could later regret.

"They're not mature enough to make those kinds of decisions," said Tennessee state Representative John Ragan, the lead sponsor of a bill that would ban most transgender treatment for minors unless it has the consent of three physicians.

Transgender advocates see the proposals as a political ploy to whip up right-wing outrage. They contend the measures are unconstitutional, defy the best medical science and rely on outdated stereotypes.

"As a trans person, as a parent, I can't stress enough how devastating the consequences would be," Chase Strangio, deputy director for transgender justice at the American Civil Liberties Union, told a news conference on Monday.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, which represents 67,000 pediatricians, was among several medical organizations to oppose the Arkansas bill, saying it would cut off trans kids from needed medical care and needlessly increase their already high risk of suicide.

(Reporting by Daniel TrottaEditing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: Kansas considers relief fund for businesses

    The state Senate Judiciary Committee is considering a bill that would set up a state fund to pay claims from businesses that either were shut down or had their operations curtailed by state restrictions. The state, cities and counties would be required to set aside 25% of their federal COVID-19 relief funds that aren’t dedicated to a specific purpose. The measure is designed to end the threat that the state, counties and cities could face a larger total payout from lawsuits from business owners.

  • Appellate court arguments set for Charleston church shooter

    Attorneys for the man sentenced to federal death row for the racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation are set to formally argue that his conviction and death sentence should be overturned. Oral arguments have been set for May 25 before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the case of Dylann Roof, according to federal court records. In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.

  • Arkansas passes bill to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth

    Chase Strangio of the ACLU said it's the “single most extreme anti-trans law to ever pass through a state legislature.”

  • 'An inflection point': Congress prepares for battle over massive voting rights bill

    Progressives say the survival of the republic depends on the legislation. Republicans call it a partisan power grab.

  • White House sees no federal mandate for COVID-19 vaccine verification

    The White House said it expected the private sector to take the lead on verification of COVID-19 vaccines, or so-called vaccine passports, and would not issue a federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential. The Biden administration was reviewing the issue and would make recommendations, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday, but she added, "We believe it will be driven by the private sector."

  • Ample opportunities for viewers to follow Chauvin trial

    American news consumers have a multitude of options to follow the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in the death of George Floyd, which began on Monday with a chilling rerun. Opening the case in a Minnesota courtroom, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell relied heavily on video from last May showing white former officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee onto the neck of Floyd, a Black man. Blackwell and defense attorney Eric Nelson’s arguments were shown live on at least 12 TV networks: ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, HLN, Black News Channel, CourtTV, CSPAN, the Law & Crime Network and Newsmax.

  • How a wave of electric-car adoption could strain power grids

    Utilities are looking into "smart charging" to spread the electrical strain, but the pace of that work has been slow.

  • Biden warns Americans to not let their 'guard down' as COVID cases rise again

    "If we let our guard down now we could see a virus getting worse, not better," President Joe Biden said as COVID cases begin to rise again.

  • A look inside an immigration holding facility: GOP senators 'stunned' by conditions at 'overwhelmed' site

    Sens. Mike Braun of Indiana and James Lankford of Oklahoma were among more than a dozen Republicans who visited the Rio Grande Valley.

  • Jurors in ex-officer's high-profile trial face heavy burden

    One prospective juror's voice quivered as she told attorneys during jury selection that she feared for her family's safety if chosen for the panel that will decide the fate of a white former police officer charged with killing George Floyd. Jurors at all trials feel pressure, knowing their decisions will alter lives. Bystander video of the confrontation is expected to be a key exhibit at trial, with opening statements set for Monday.

  • Sharon Stone recalls the moment she realized she was ‘near death’ during 2001 stroke

    Stone also shared the "silver lining" of her harrowing medical emergency.

  • Biden economic plan to focus 1st on infrastructure this week

    President Joe Biden will lay out the first part of his multitrillion-dollar economic recovery package this week, focusing on rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure, followed by a separate plan later in April addressing child and health care. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Sunday the administration’s plans to split the package into two legislative proposals, part of an effort to get support from congressional Republicans. Biden will release details in a speech Wednesday in Pittsburgh about his proposal for federal investments in physical infrastructure, an issue that has drawn Republican support despite wariness over a pricey package so soon after passage of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.

  • Predictions for Sunday's NCAA Tournament men's basketball Sweet 16 games

    The NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 is usually when March Madness becomes less mad on the road to the Final Four. But will that be the case this year?

  • A Supreme Court ruling affirming Canada's carbon tax opens the door for a startup explosion

    Last week the Canadian Supreme Court ruled that the national government's plan to tax carbon emissions was legal in a decision that could have significant implications for the nation's climate-focused startup companies. The ruling put an end to roughly two years of legal challenges and could set the stage for a boom in funding and commercial support for Canadian startup companies developing technologies to curb greenhouse gas emissions, according to investors and entrepreneurs representing some of the world's largest utilities and petrochemical companies. "The high price on carbon has the potential to make Canada a powerhouse for scaling up breakthrough decarbonization technologies and for deploying solutions like carbon capture, industrial electrification, and hydrogen electrolysis," said one investor who works with a fund that backs startups on behalf of large energy businesses.

  • Another danger for kids in the age of COVID: Failing grades

    Like millions of American children, Brody Cotton has not seen the inside of a classroom in more than a year. The number of Fs received by students in Carlsbad, a small, affluent, mostly white city 30 miles north of San Diego, increased by more than three times during the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year compared to the same period in 2019-2020, according to school district data. Under the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many districts plan to bring students back to campus full-time next fall, if not sooner.

  • Elite 8 matchup pits coaches succeeding in family business

    The matchup between Arkansas' Eric Musselman and Baylor's Scott Drew in the South Region final Monday night features coaches who've built on their dads' successes. Drew's father, Homer, was coach at Valparaiso for 22 years and went to the NCAA Tournament seven times.

  • Spelman College breaks admissions application record

    Spelman College received its largest application pool in the Atlanta Black women’s college’s 140-year history as interest in historically Black colleges and universities grows. More than 11,000 applications were submitted for the academic cycle to begin this fall, a 20% increase in the number of applicants Spelman saw the previous year, the school announced on its website. “The increased interest in Spelman is a testament to the College’s reputation of graduating Black women with a competitive edge who rise to leadership roles across industries and impact positive change in their communities,” said Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D., president of the selective school.

  • Reparations for Black Americans is a principal tool for ‘creating a new America’: NAARC President

    Ron Daniels, Convener of the National African American Reparations Commission and President & Founder of Institute of the Black World 21st Century, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers to discuss reparation payments to Black residents.

  • GM CEO Mary Barra Accused of Racism in Ad Signed by Leaders of Black-Owned Media Companies

    In a full-page ad in Sunday’s Detroit Free Press, the leaders of Black-owned media companies — including Byron Allen and Ice Cube — accused General Motors CEO Mary Barra of racism for refusing to meet with them to discuss advertising opportunities. According to the Detroit Free Press, the ad, which was signed by the heads […]

  • Mother Sues Maryland County and Cops Who Handcuffed Black 5-year-old and Repeatedly Encouraged Her to 'Beat Him'

    Another day, another instance of police officers displaying their inability to view Black children as children. The fact that the cops in this instance appear to be Black changes nothing about it being a display of white supremacy at work.