Arkansas man allegedly beat son to death with a rock then stabbed police officer before being shot

An “extremely violent attack” in Arkansas early Sunday morning left three people, including a teenage boy, dead and a police officer hospitalized.

Police responded to a Fort Smith home around 6:20 a.m. and found Christopher Conner bludgeoning his 15-year-old son in the face and head with a rock in the middle of the street, Police Chief Danny Baker said at a press conference.

Two minutes after the first 911 call came in, the first officer arrived at the scene. A minute later, he reported that he had been stabbed in the neck.

The responding officer ordered Conner, 40, to stop and Conner “initially appeared to comply,” Baker said.

The officer then restrained Conner, but the suspect was still able to “produce an edged weapon, slicing the officer’s throat and neck,” he said.

The officer fired twice, hitting Conner and killing him.

The 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Inside the house, 42-year-old Julia Marie Moore was also found dead from apparent stab wounds, the victim of an “extremely violent attack,” Baker said.

A 5-year-old boy was found unharmed.

Conner’s relationship to Moore and the young boy have not been released.

The injured officer was hospitalized with “serious lacerations to his throat and neck” and underwent emergency surgery. He was in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon.