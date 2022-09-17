Arkansas Man Amputates His Leg in Front of 5-Year-Old Daughter

An Arkansas man amputated his right leg with a saw last month in front of his 5-year-old daughter, according to court records filed last week.

Shannon Cox, 48, is facing a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a minor, according to a probable cause affidavit.

On Aug. 2, a corporal with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office found a naked Cox, who was “missing a portion of his right leg,” on the ground in front of a residence, the affidavit said.

When the officer asked Cox what caused the injury, he said a “chop saw,” according to the affidavit.

Cox was airlifted to a hospital, the affidavit said.

His daughter, who was not identified, told officials that “she was present when her dad cut his own leg off,” the document indicates.

The child “still seemed to be in some state of shock” during the interview with law enforcement officials that took place at a child’s advocacy center, the affidavit said.

It was unclear Friday afternoon if Cox had retained an attorney. His relatives were not reached for comment.

The affidavit also said Cox’s wife, Sandy, spoke to an investigator at the sheriff’s office. She said her husband had been “acting odd” before the incident.

“Sandy said he was telling her that he was Jesus Christ and that she needed to get right with the lord,” the affidavit said. “Sandy said he then became violent toward her and said he was Satan. He told Sandy that he was going to twist her head off and continued to make verbal threats.”

Sandy Cox, 30, told an investigator she left the home the night before but didn’t take her daughter. She was afraid her husband would kill her but said she “wasn’t worried about her daughter,” according to the affidavit.

She was unable to be reached Friday.

Sandy Cox was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, court records show.

NBC affiliate KARK of Little Rock reported the judge in the case issued a no-contact order to Shannon Cox for the child and his wife.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com