Arkansas man arrested after a fight at Farmington Motel

Oct. 5—FARMINGTON — An Arkansas man allegedly punched a Colorado man in the head and struck him with a wrench Sunday after a verbal altercation while they were both at the Farmington Motel on Farmington Falls Road, according to police.

Farmington police officer Ryan Rosie responded to the motel at about 4:40 p.m. He met with a man and observed that he, "had serious injuries to his head as he was bleeding profusely from the left side of his head and his left eye appeared to be swollen shut," according to Rosie's affidavit filed in a Farmington court.

Several witnesses told Rosie that they thought the 55-year-old man was struck with a wrench. Rosie then met with John M. Murphy, 51, who lived in a room on the other side of the motel. He told the officer that Mark Schuttloffel, the victim, had been antagonizing his friend and said he was going to fight him.

When asked what he used to strike Schuttloffel, Murphy said his hand, according to the court document.

The manager of the motel showed Rosie the video surveillance of the altercation on a small cellphone. It showed that it was obvious Murphy had gone to Schuttloffel's room. After a brief verbal altercation the men exchanged punches, according to Rosie.

"The video shows John striking Mark many times in the head with what appeared to be his hand," Rosie wrote.

Based on Schuttloffel's apparent injuries, Rosie arrested Murphy of Nashville, Arkansas, on a felony charge of aggravated assault.

Schuttloffel was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

While questioning Murphy, he told Rosie he could search his room and vehicle. Rosie allegedly found a black wrench in the tool bag in the rear of Murphy's car and added it to the evidence.

After reviewing the surveillance video on a large screen, Rosie observed the initial assault occurred with Murphy striking Schutttloffel by punching him.

"I then observed Murphy grab an item from the back of waist band and while striking (Schuttloffel) I could hear the item striking (Schuttloffel)," according to the affidavit. "Upon follow-up with (Schuttloffel) at the hospital, I observed several parallel lacerations on his head consistent with a long item. The emergency room staff added that the injuries could not have been caused by a fist strike."

Murphy made an initial appearance before a judge Monday. Bail was set at $1,500. He posted bail Tuesday afternoon and was released from the Franklin County Detention Center.

It is believed the victim and Murphy were acquainted, Farmington Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said Tuesday. The two were in Maine for a job but it is not believed to be the solar farm, Cote said.

Bail conditions include having no direct or indirect contact with the victim and a 29-year-man from Kentucky. Murphy is also prohibited from going to the Farmington Motel, except for one time with law enforcement to pick up his belongings, according to court documents.

A conviction on an aggravated assault charge carries a maximum 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine. Murphy's next court date is Dec. 28.