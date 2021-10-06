Arkansas man arrested after a fight at Farmington Motel

Oct. 6—FARMINGTON — An Arkansas man is accused of assaulting a Colorado man Sunday after a verbal confrontation at the Farmington Motel on Farmington Falls Road, according to police.

John M. Murphy, 51, of Nashville, Arkansas, is charged with striking Mark Schuttloffel, 55, at the motel where both were staying while working on a job, officials said.

It's believed the two were acquainted, Farmington Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said Tuesday.

Murphy appeared before a judge Monday, posted $1,500 bail Tuesday afternoon and was released from the Franklin County Detention Center.

Bail conditions include having no contact with Schuttloffel and a 29-year-man from Kentucky. Murphy is also prohibited from going to the Farmington Motel, except one time with law enforcement to pick up his belongings, according to court documents.

Farmington police officer Ryan Rosie responded to the motel about 4:40 p.m. Sunday and found a man with serious injuries to the left side of his head and his left eye appeared to be swollen shut, according to Rosie's affidavit filed in a Farmington court.

Several witnesses told Rosie they thought Schuttloffel was struck with a wrench.

Rosie met with Murphy, who said Schuttloffel had been antagonizing his friend and said he was going to fight him. Asked what he used to strike Schuttloffel, Murphy said his hand, according to the court document.

The motel manager's video of the altercation on a cellphone showed Murphy had gone to Schuttloffel's room and after a brief verbal altercation the men exchanged punches, according to Rosie.

"The video shows John striking Mark many times in the head with what appeared to be his hand," Rosie wrote.

Murphy was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated assault.

Schuttloffel was taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Rosie said Murphy authorized him to search his room and vehicle, which allegedly turned up a black wrench in the tool bag and was taken as evidence.

After reviewing the surveillance video on a large screen, Rosie said he observed Murphy initially punched Schutttloffel.

"I then observed Murphy grab an item from the back of his waistband and . . . I could hear the item striking" Schuttloffel," according to the affidavit.

Speaking with Schuttloffel at the hospital, Rosie said, "I observed several parallel lacerations on his head consistent with a long item. The emergency room staff added that the injuries could not have been caused by a fist strike."

A conviction for aggravated assault is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 . Murphy's next court appearance is Dec. 28.