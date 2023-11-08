Arkansas man arrested for locking up 5-year-old daughter in closet

Authorities arrested an Arkansas dad after finding his daughter concealed in a hidden closet compartment that had been sealed shut with nails.

Jon Thompson, 40, of Tontitown, was busted Friday. He now faces charges including endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree false imprisonment, interference with custody, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of body armor, as confirmed by the Washington County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.

Thompson’s 5-year-old daughter was located as police were assisting state officials in their attempt to take custody and heard noises start to come from a bedroom.

Tontitown police later released body camera footage of the discovery. In the 22-second video, a man wearing overalls and a backward hat is seen kneeling inside a closet, navigating through a collection of hanging shirts and opening the concealed compartment.

“She was very emotional when she came out and pretty scared,” said Tontitown Police Detective Keith Lindley. “He had instructed her not to make a sound or reveal she was back there.”

Thompson reportedly admitted to hiding the child within the compartment to prevent the Arkansas Department of Human Services from taking custody of his child.

The police report indicates that initially, Thompson did not allow authorities to enter his home on Wednesday.

Thompson posted $5,000 bond, with his arraignment scheduled for Dec. 4.