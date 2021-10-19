Arkansas man bound over on charges of molesting child in Neosho

Oct. 19—NEOSHO, Mo. — An Arkansas man waived a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on charges that he repeatedly molested a girl when she was between the ages of 7 and 11 years old.

Chad T. Hayes, 45, of Gentry, Arkansas, waived the hearing on two counts of first-degree child molestation, and Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Nov. 23.

Hayes was charged with the offenses a year ago after an investigation by the Newton County Sheriff's Department of disclosures made by a 12-year-old girl.

In an interviewed at the Children's Center in Joplin, the girl told investigators Hayes touched her inappropriately.