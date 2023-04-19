Arkansas man with gun in carry-on bag arrested at Pittsburgh International Airport, TSA says

An Arkansas man with a gun in his carry-on bag was arrested at Pittsburgh International Airport Tuesday.

The 9mm gun was not loaded, but two gun magazines with 16 bullets in them were packed alongside the gun, according to a report from the Transportation Security Administration.

A TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine.

As of April 18, TSA has caught 7 guns at the Pittsburgh Airport so far this year. There were 26 found in 2022 and 32 found in 2021.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms only in checked bags if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. TSA has information on how to legally travel with a firearm posted on its website.

