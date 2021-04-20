Arkansas man pleads guilty to stealing timber from Mark Twain National Forest

Apr. 20—An Arkansas man has pleaded guilty in federal court to cutting timber and damaging trees in the Mark Twain National Forest near Cassville.

Land managers in Southwest Missouri say the case is a reminder that timber theft remains a problem in the region, that it is not a small crime, and costs add up quickly.

"It is frequent enough that our folks know what to watch out for," said Jason Dickey, a Southwest Region protection captain for the Missouri Department of Conservation, based in Springfield.

He and Andrew Barnes, a corporal with MDC who works in Lawrence County, both said that while theft of timber from state lands occurs, it is theft from private land — often absentee landowners — that is the bigger problem in the area.

Cody Norris, public affairs specialist for the 1.5-million acre Mark Twain National Forest across southern Missouri, said stopping timber theft is a priority for Forest Service law enforcement and investigators.

"Timber theft is one of the more serious crimes that occurs with some frequency on Mark Twain National Forest," he said.

He said the agency relies a lot on the public and partners to help prevent timber theft and catch thieves.

"Reports from the general public are essential in catching those engaged in this illegal activity. Local sheriff's departments and the Missouri Department of Conservation provide essential assistance as well, and they work cooperatively with the Forest Service to investigate and prosecute these offenders."

Norris said damage to other natural features and degradation of the overall landscape from the incident needs to be considered when assessing the crime, in addition to the market value of the timber stolen. Remediation charges are calculated for any damage to resources, such as soil, water and wildlife.

"We urge the public to come forward with any suspicious activity they observe on National Forest system lands," he added.

Story continues

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's office for the Western District of Missouri, Jamie R. Edmondson, 46, pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge David Rush Monday in Springfield to one count of depredation of government property.

No address for Edmondson was available, other than that he is from Arkansas and is currently in prison there.

Edmondson admitted that he illegally cut and removed 27 walnut and white oak trees from the Cassville District of the Mark Twain National Forest in Barry County between June 1, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020, without the permission of the U.S. Forest Service. He then sold the timber to various sawmills in the area.

According to the plea agreement, federal agents installed surveillance cameras in the areas of the national forest where numerous trees had been removed. The cameras captured images of the truck used by Edmondson, which was later located by law enforcement.

The value of the timber was placed at approximately $20,269, and the ecological damage value of the trees cut from the national forest and remediation costs to the U.S. Forest Service totaled more than $44,000.

Edmondson is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

"It doesn't take long for it to add up to a felony," Dickey said of the theft of timber. "In this part of the state walnut seems like it is targeted the most."

Barnes and Dickey encouraged property owners to inventory their timber so they know what they have, to work with neighbors who can help keep an eye on the property, and to report any theft or suspicious activity.

"They need to report it. We can't solve the crime if we don't know the crime was committed," said Barnes.