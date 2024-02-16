Arkansas man sentenced to 30 years for convincing minor to live with him in cave

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Yellville man was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years in prison without parole for convincing a minor to live with him in a cave, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas.

Isaac Melder, 42

Isaac Melder, 42, was found guilty of communicating with a minor through the internet to entice the minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

In May 2022, a 14-year-old girl was reported missing in Mountain Home after failing to get on the afternoon school bus, according to court documents.

Multiple law enforcement agencies began looking for her and discovered that she and Melder had communicated with each other over Xbox.

Messages between the two revealed they planned to run away and live in a cave in Marion County.

The investigation revealed that Melder had groomed the victim and her family by providing money, groceries, marijuana and alcohol, according to the release.

Court documents say that Melder and the victim frequently referred to each other as “husband and wife.”

On June 22, 2022, an informant led police to the cave where the victim and Melder had lived since the victim’s disappearance the previous month. He was then taken into custody.

Melder was indicted by a grand jury in April 2023 and pleaded guilty in July 2023.

Mountain Home Police Department, Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police, Flippin Police Department, Arkansas Department of Correction, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Harrison Police Department, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas State Parks and the 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force assisted the search of or investigated the case, according to the release.

