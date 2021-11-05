Arkansas man who shot himself in Checotah identified

Nov. 4—An Arkansas man who shot himself early Tuesday morning in the Checotah Walmart parking lot was from Arkansas, said Checotah Police Chief Darren Glover.

Glover identified the man as Nathan Donald McKenzie, 30, of Sulphur Springs, Arkansas.

McKenzie and another man were passing through Checotah when their car broke down, Glover said. The incident occurred at about 1:05 a.m. Tuesday.

Glover said the other man started yelling after the shooting and got the attention of people working inside the closed store. The workers then called the police, he said.