Arkansas man to stand trial on charge of exploiting elderly

Aug. 24—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Rogers, Arkansas, man waived a preliminary hearing Monday on a charge that he financially exploited an elderly Aurora couple.

Tomas Lopez Jr., 53, was ordered to stand trial on the charge in Lawrence County Circuit Court with the defendant to make an initial appearance in the trial division of the court Sept. 19.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Lopez exploited William and Donna McClure by obtaining a durable power of attorney with respect to their affairs and transferring three properties they owned to himself for private gain. The affidavit further states that the properties and their contents are worth several hundred thousand dollars.

The document states that after obtaining the durable power of attorney a year ago, Lopez began keeping family and friends of the couple away from them by threatening to file trespassing charges and leading William McClure to believe that his family and friends have been stealing from him.

The affidavit states that Donna McClure died in March and that Lopez purportedly has not been providing William with sufficient diet, proper hygiene and medical care since her death. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services visited William McClure in June and is investigating the matter, which is in addition to the investigation of the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department.