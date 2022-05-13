Arkansas man waives hearing on assault charges

May 13—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A 27-year-old defendant has been ordered to stand trial on charges that he stabbed a friend and another during an argument Jan. 7.

Dexter D. Sudduth, of Lowell, Arkansas, waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday in McDonald County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Associate Judge John LePage set Sudduth's initial appearance in a trial division for May 19.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Sudduth got into an argument with friend Trahan Matthews, 31, outside of Pineville, and attacked him with a knife, stabbing Matthews about a dozen times in the lower back and chest. A second affidavit states that Justin Holliday, 32, who tried to break up the fight, got stabbed in one of his hands.

Sudduth purportedly rammed both victims' vehicles with his vehicle as he left the address. Neither affidavit states what the argument concerned.