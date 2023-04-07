Arkansas man waives hearing on Jasper County firearm offense

Apr. 6—An Arkansas man arrested on an out-of-state warrant in a traffic stop last year in Joplin waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday on a firearm charge he picked up when a defaced handgun purportedly was found in his possession during booking procedures.

Christopher B. Henderson-Jones, 22, of Hope, Arkansas, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Judge Joseph Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division for May 15.

Henderson-Jones was a passenger in a vehicle a Joplin police officer stopped Nov. 25 for having no license plate light. An identification check of the vehicle's occupants showed Henderson-Jones with an outstanding warrant in Arkansas, and he was taken into custody.

A 9 mm handgun, the serial number of which had been removed, was found in his possession at the city jail.