Arkansas police investigating use of force after video shows suspect being kicked, punched

The Arkansas State Police is investigating the use of force by three law enforcement officers during an arrest.

The incident involves two Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies and a Mulberry Police officer.

The arrest was captured on video outside a convenience store in Mulberry at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A viral video shows the deputies and officer appear to punch and kick the suspect while he’s on the ground.

The investigation was initiated at the request of the 21st Judicial District prosecuting attorney, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The suspect, Randall Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, was taken to an area hospital for examination and treatment, then later released and jailed at Van Buren.

Worcester is charged with second-degree battery, resisting arrest, refusal to submit, possessing an instrument of crime, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening, and second-degree assault, officials said.

The state police investigation will be limited to the use of physical force by the deputies and the police officer.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case file will be submitted to the Crawford County prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of force by the law enforcement officers was consistent with Arkansas laws, officials said.

Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said his department has suspended the deputies “pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The Mulberry police officer also was placed on administrative leave, according to the Associated Press.

