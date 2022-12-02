Arkansas police officer charged with sexual assault with a 15-year-old girl

A Forrest City police officer was charged with multiple counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

Officer Justin Davis, 22, was involved in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl in St Francis County.

Davis was arrested and charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

He is being held at the Cross County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

