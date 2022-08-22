Arkansas police officers seen in video of violent arrest temporarily relieved of duty

Three Arkansas police officers have been temporarily suspended after the emergence of a bystander video that appears to show the officers using excessive force during an arrest in Mulberry, Ark., on Sunday. Gov. Asa Hutchinson reacted to the footage in a tweet, saying, "I have spoken with Col. Bill Bryant of the Arkansas State Police and the local arrest incident in Crawford County will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney."

Video Transcript

MICAH WILSON: Two sheriff deputies and a Mulberry police officer are on suspension due to an investigation of excessive force.

- At around 10:40 this morning, cell phone video caught two officers beating who we now know is 27-year-old Randall Worcester of South Carolina.

- We know a lot of you are talking about this on social media tonight. So we do want to warn, you we have this video, and it is extremely difficult to watch.

[BEEP]

- This is bad. We've got to get out of here.

[GASP]

- Hey!

[SHOUTING]

BLAYNE ALEXANDER: In a statement, the mayor of that Arkansas town says that he was shocked and sickened by what he saw in that video.

MICAH WILSON: The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is asking state police to investigate as well. And they will host their own internal investigation.

- Arkansas State Police say once the investigation is finished, the case file will be submitted to the Crawford County prosecuting attorney, who will then determine whether the use of force was consistent with Arkansas laws.

- While it is unclear what happened before the start of the video, Worcester was quickly transported to an area hospital, and was later released, and taken into custody. His condition is unclear.

