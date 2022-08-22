3 police officers in Arkansas suspended after video shows them pummeling man during arrest

Marquise Francis
·National Reporter & Producer
·3 min read

A trio of Arkansas police officers have been temporarily relieved of their duties, pending an investigation, after a bystander captured chilling video of the officers holding down a man and repeatedly punching him in his head, driving a knee into his back and slamming his head on the concrete pavement during an arrest Sunday morning.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday afternoon that two of the officers in the video were deputies from their department.

“We have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation and the Deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation,” Crawford County Sheriff James Damante wrote on the department’s Facebook page. “I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter.”

The third officer was a member of the Mulberry Police Department and has been placed on “administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” Mulberry Chief Shannon E. Gregory said in a statement to Yahoo News.

“We will take the appropriate actions at the conclusion of the investigation,” Gregory added.

The officers’ identities have not been publicly revealed.

Three Arkansas police officers repeatedly punch 27-year-old Randall Worcester, who is being held supine on the ground.
Three police officers in Arkansas repeatedly punch Randall Worcester. (via anthonjohnson520/Tiktok)

Mulberry Mayor Gary D. Baxter said in a statement that he was “shocked and sickened” by what he saw in the video.

The video, which was first posted on Tiktok and then shared to Twitter Sunday afternoon, has garnered more than 6 million views in less than 24 hours. In the 34-second clip, the three officers are seen crouching over a man on the ground near a sidewalk. While one officer appears to hold the man down by lying on top of him, two other officers punch, kick and knee the man repeatedly on his head, legs and back. At one point one officer grabs ahold of the man’s hair and slams his head down on the concrete. The three officers collectively landed at least 27 blows to the man’s body during the video.

One woman, who does not appear in the video, can be heard yelling in the officer’s direction, "Don't beat him! He needs his medicine!"

At least one officer acknowledges the woman and responds, "Back the f*** up!" Another officer points to the woman to get in her car.

“This is bad,” a woman can be heard saying.

Another woman responds, “We’ve got to get out of here.”

Damante, the sheriff of Crawford County, told CNN affiliate KHBS that the suspect was wanted for allegedly threatening a gas station employee in a nearby town. When officers spotted the man, Damante says, the man became uncooperative and attacked the officers, which led to the interaction captured on video. The suspect was taken to the hospital for an examination before being booked into jail, the sheriff said, adding that one officer received minor head injuries during the altercation.

Jail booking photo of Randall Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, S.C., who is wearing a hoodie and appears to have a bloodied nose.
Jail booking photo of Randall Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, S.C. (Crawford County Sheriff’s Department)

The man being beaten in the video, according to Arkansas State Police, is 27-year-old Randall Worcester, of Goose Creek, S.C. Worcester faces various charges, including second-degree battery, resisting arrest and second-degree assault, police said. He is being held on $15,000 bond, according to Crawford County jail records.

It is not immediately known if Worcester has legal representation.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson confirmed on Twitter that he was aware of the incident and that the state police would investigate it.

For many critics, the shocking nature of the video drew parallels to past instances of police misconduct against unarmed Black men. In 2020, video of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd drew nationwide condemnation and sparked widespread activism for police reform; Derek Chauvin, the officer who held down Floyd, was ultimately convicted of murder.

_____

Cover thumbnail: via anthonjohnson520/Tiktok

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Arkansas cops suspended over arrest that sparked social-media outrage

    Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer striking a suspect under arrest.

  • Heavy rain causes flooding in Texas and Utah

    Massive amounts of rainfall in the Southwest caused major flooding over the weekend, affecting residents in Fort Worth, Texas, and Moab, Utah.

  • Cops shown in Arkansas video violently beating South Carolina man are pulled from duty

    One of the cops repeatedly punched the suspect in the head and slammed his head to the ground, while another kneed him in the leg.

  • 3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

    Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that shows a suspect being held down on the ground and beaten.

  • Ukraine: 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia began war

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which hits the half-year mark this week, has already killed some 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers, a general said, and the fighting Monday showed no signs that the war is abating. At a veteran's event, Ukraine’s military chief, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said Ukraine’s children need to be taken care of because “their father went to the front line and, perhaps, is one of those almost 9,000 heroes who died.” In Nikopol, across the river from Ukraine's main nuclear power plant, Russian shelling wounded four people Monday, an official said.

  • Schiff suggests Justice Department share Trump affidavit details with Congress

    Rep Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said on Sunday that some information from the affidavit for a warrant to search former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence should be shared with Congress, even if the document remains under seal. The Justice Department (DOJ) has expressed concern that releasing the full document could jeopardize the ongoing investigation and witnesses. Schiff…

  • Captured Ukrainian fighters detail torture claims against Russian soldiers

    Allegations have been made against Russian soldiers who are holding prisoners of war.

  • Help! I'm 93, My Postponed Cruise Has Been Postponed Again, and I'd Like My Money Back.

    Dear Tripped Up, My travel companion and I booked a river cruise and tour to Portugal and Spain for this past July with Vantage Deluxe World Travel. We paid in full, and bought insurance against trip interruption or cancellation through Vantage from TripMate. About three months before departure, Vantage notified us that the trip had been “postponed” for more than a year and would depart in August 2023. I turn 93 in September, so by the time the cruise comes, I’ll be one month short of 94 — if I’

  • Massachusetts student receives uniform violation for hijab

    A Massachusetts charter school where an eighth grade student was written up for a uniform infraction for wearing a hijab says it understands its “handling of the situation came across as insensitive.” In the description of the infraction, the headscarf worn by Muslim women was misspelled as “jihab.” The school said in an emailed statement that it allows students to wear religious attire “as an expression of their sincerely held beliefs," but asks students to provide a letter “expressing this desire from a member of their clergy.”

  • Lafayette Police officer hits handcuffed man in the face. A grand jury dropped charges.

    Alex Ritter was fired after an investigation and charges were brought against him. A grand jury dropped the charges, and Ritter wants his job back.

  • Woman wrecks to avoid cyclist, is hit by another car when she exits vehicle, TX cops say

    The other driver didn’t stop to help, and now police are searching for them.

  • Gays hail Singapore sex-ban repeal, see long way to equality

    Singapore's gay community Monday hailed a plan to decriminalize sex between men as “a triumph of love over fear" but warned there is still a long way to equality and new bans on same-sex unions could entrench discrimination against them. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong caught many by surprise when he announced in his National Day Rally speech Sunday that the government would repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code, a colonial-era law that made sex between men punishable by up to two years in jail. Since 2007, when Parliament last debated whether to repeal Section 377A, its position was to keep the law but not enforce it.

  • Tom Weiskopf, British Open winner and golf course architect, dies at 79

    Tom Weiskopf, a 16-time PGA Tour winner and the 1973 British Open champion, died Saturday at 79 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

  • Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Marries Tom Bernthal in Western-Themed Wedding in Wyoming

    Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal asked that guests donate to VOW and CARE to fund anti-child marriage programs and poverty alleviation efforts in lieu of gifts

  • In the Lanternfly War, Some Take the Bug's Side

    When Lee Weiss, 31, sees a spotted lanternfly — an invasive pest so voracious that it is the target of several officially sanctioned smash-on-sight campaigns — he acts swiftly. He scoops each crimson creature up. Then he carefully hides it from any would-be assassins. Weiss is among an emerging group of conscientious objectors to the open season on the insect. Their reasons differ: Some are vegans who find killing even pests wrong. Others doubt the threat lanternflies pose or have been repulsed

  • Gang of 8 wants to see Trump Mar-a-Lago search docs

    The request is the latest sign of Congress trying to get some insight into the FBI’s search of the former president’s home.

  • Burger King debuts Impossible Original Chick’n Sandwich

    Burger King is looking to keep its lead in plant-based innovation with its new Impossible Original Chick’n Sandwich.

  • Victoria's Secret Viral Music Video Prompts Company Response

    It's no secret that body positivity and self-love are trending all over social media. Body positivity has been evolving since the 1960's. Before social media, magazines and television were blamed for giving society a false image of what a perfect body should look like. With the dawn of social media, the perfect body was then put forefront into people's hands and minds, along with the idea that everybody is beautiful in their own right.

  • Coffee prices expected to rise after drought, frost impact plantations in Brazil

    Extreme weather conditions have impacted coffee crops in some of the top-producing countries, which could mean higher prices for your morning cup of coffee. According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, coffee farmers in Brazil -- the world's leader in coffee production -- experienced bad weather last year with both drought and frost that left some with nearly half of the arabica beans as usual. Brazil will produce 35.7 million bags of coffee in the 12 months starting in July, analysts told the newspaper.

  • Arkansas police video sparks investigation into incident. Here's what we know

    Three Arkansas police are suspended after video surfaced of an arrest beating on social media. Here's the video, who the man is and more.