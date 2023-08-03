Arkansas police use pit maneuver to stop car going to hospital

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson / The Daily Beast / Getty / ReutersThe four count indictment Special Counsel Jack Smith handed down against Donald Trump alleges that on Jan. 6, approximately two hours after the mob broke into the Capitol, “the Defendant” joined others in the outer Oval Office to watch the attack on television.“See, this is what happens when they try to steal an election. These people are angry. These people are really angry about it. This is what happens,” the Defendant sa