Arkansas police use pit maneuver to stop car going to hospital
An 18-year-old girl was racing her mother to the hospital until Arkansas police used the pit maneuver to pull them over. NBC News' Steven Romo has more.
Want to work at the Kentucky Horse Park? There’s a vacancy.
A former officer with the Mooresville Police Department was fired after his arrest for four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Elections commission members ruled against residents challenging Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara’s place of residency during a special hearing on Tuesday morning.
After no big winner Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.25 billion. If someone wins it all on Friday, when the next Mega Millions drawing takes place, the prize would one of the largest in U.S. lottery history. (Aug. 3)
The man who once headed a highly respected bank in the South Carolina Lowcountry will spend seven years in federal prison for helping convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh steal nearly $2 million from clients' legal settlements. Russell Laffitte was sentenced Tuesday after a jury found him guilty of six charges related to wire and bank fraud back in November. The ex-CEO of Palmetto State Bank became the first of the disgraced former attorney's accomplices to face prison time following the June 2021 shooting deaths that stemmed from sprawling investigations into the Murdaugh family finances.
A body recovered from a New York City creek has been identified as a 27-year-old Goldman Sachs analyst, according to police. The remains of John Castic were discovered on Monday in Newtown Creek in the city's Brooklyn borough, according to the New York City Police Department. The grim discovery was made around 11 a.m. Monday after a 911 caller spotted the body floating in Newtown Creek in the East Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.
New to the Mega Millions lottery? You might not know what to say to buy a ticket or how to play. Or how much tickets cost. We're here to help.
The United States women’s team continued their ‘silent’ protest of the national anthem before their Women’s World Cup match against Portugal as at least seven players refused to sing.
Disney's new family-friendly film includes a ghost candle shaped like a VERY specific body part.
Nasra Abukar Ali, 20, clocked in 21.81 seconds for FISU World University Games' 100-meter dash on Tuesday.
Authorities are monitoring for a spike in extreme rhetoric online, wary of it crossing over into real-life violence
"Let me emphasize again: I am a sun bear! Not a black bear! Not a dog!" officials from the zoo wrote as Angela the sun bear in a post.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson / The Daily Beast / Getty / ReutersThe four count indictment Special Counsel Jack Smith handed down against Donald Trump alleges that on Jan. 6, approximately two hours after the mob broke into the Capitol, “the Defendant” joined others in the outer Oval Office to watch the attack on television.“See, this is what happens when they try to steal an election. These people are angry. These people are really angry about it. This is what happens,” the Defendant sa
Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas was handcuffed and placed on the ground face-first by local law enforcement while he was trying to assist a teenage girl in medical distress at a rodeo over the weekend, according to a witness who spoke to CNN.
Brevard County death row inmate James Barnes is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday at Florida State Prison in Raiford.
Residents in Central Florida have lost more than $100,000 to a rising criminal trend called “bank jugging.”
“Here I am, 72 years old. I shouldn’t be taking a punch from anybody, let alone a Police Sgt,” assault victim Harry Horsley told Boston 25 News.
A man who abducted a 6-year-old Missouri girl and beat her to death at an abandoned factory two decades ago was put to death Tuesday evening, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request to block the execution over arguments he was mentally incompetent. Johnny Johnson, 45, received a lethal injection dose of pentobarbital at a state prison in Bonne Terre and was pronounced dead at 6:33 p.m. CDT, authorities said. Johnson, who had schizophrenia, expressed remorse in a brief handwritten statement released by the Department of Corrections hours before being executed.