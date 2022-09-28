One dead and suspect in custody after ‘active shooter’ at Arkansas hospital

Police respond to “active shooter” at hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas. (KNWA)

One victim is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at an Arkansas hospital, according to authorities.

Police in Arkansas earlier responded to an “active shooter” at CHI St Vincent hospital in Sherwood, a suburb of Little Rock, Arkansas.

“We can confirm an active shooter at SVI. No other information will be released at this time,” SPD stated.

Live video from local TV news stations showed a large number of law enforcement officers at the hospital campus in the suburb of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Roads around the hospital were shut down and a police helicopter was seen circling over the hospital.

Here are some hospital workers standing outside Academy Sports near the hospital. One tells me they were told to evacuate. #ARNews https://t.co/Ohg3sOHwgu pic.twitter.com/f4bUMC9wex — Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) September 28, 2022

A spokesperson for the hospital said CHI St. Vincent was working with Sherwood police to investigate a suspected incident, according to KNWA.

KARK reported that “active shooter” was broadcast over the hospital’s intercom system, and people sheltered before being brought out of the hospital.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, including the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, North Little Rock Police Department, and the Arkansas State Police.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also on scene.