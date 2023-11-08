Arkansas rapper arrested for threatening lyrics

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas man was arrested after allegedly putting threatening lyrics in his music, which he claims is part of a rap persona.

Reese Alexander Sullivan, 20, of Bentonville, was arrested on Nov. 2 for first-degree terroristic threatening.

A probable cause affidavit says that on Aug. 21, the FBI National Threat Operations Center received a tip from an anonymous person who claimed Sullivan was making concerning statements, including bomb threats and referring to acts of violence.

The affidavit says that the lyrics of Sullivan’s music contained numerous threats of violence across multiple uploads. The threats included statements about school shootings, bombing public events and shooting children.

Nine videos were analyzed as part of the investigation.

“Each of the video’s audio was in the form of rap music. Statements and threats within the videos included racial statements about specific groups of people and killing them, bombing churches associated with a specific race, killing kids, raping children, bringing his gun to school and killing people of a specific ethnic group, shooting up his school because he was bullied, details of a plan about committing a school shooting, killing his grandmother, bombing a specific public event, killing the president and bombing the senate,” the affidavit said.

On Oct. 31, the FBI executed a search warrant at the residence of Southwest 16th Street. The affidavit says that there were no weapons or explosives located inside the residence.

Sullivan was interviewed by police at his job in Lowell and admitted that the music was his. He said that it was his character or persona he used to make rap videos.

Sullivan told police that he started writing and singing the songs when he was 17 years old. He said that his rap songs were meant to be funny and he does not believe the statements he makes.

He also clarified that he does not hate the groups identified in the songs, he has not sexually abused children and he has no intent of committing the violent acts mentioned in his music.

The affidavit says that Sullivan understood how the statements could alarm someone.

Sullivan’s bond was set at $50,000 and he was released on Nov. 4. He has a court appearance scheduled for Dec. 11 in Benton County.

