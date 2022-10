Reuters

President Joe Biden's approval rating edged closer to the lowest level of his presidency just two weeks before U.S. midterm elections that will shape the rest of this term, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday found. The two-day national poll found that 39% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance, a percentage point lower than a week earlier. Biden's unpopularity is helping drive the view that Republicans will win control of the U.S. House of Representatives and possibly also the Senate on Nov. 8.