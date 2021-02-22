Arkansas Senate approves bill banning nearly all abortions

ANDREW DeMILLO

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate on Monday approved a measure banning nearly all abortions in the state, despite objections to the ban not including exceptions for rape or incest.

The majority-Republican Senate approved the ban on a 27-7 vote, sending the measure to the majority-GOP House. Arkansas is one of 13 states where outright abortion bans have been proposed this year, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

The bans are being pushed by Republicans, encouraged by former President Donald Trump's appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court, who say it's time to test where the high court stands on overturning the 1973 Roe v Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

“Arkansas is asking and pleading that the U.S. Supreme Court take a look at this and make a decision that once again allows the states to protect human life," Republican Sen. Jason Rapert, the bill's sponsor, said before the vote.

The bill advanced days after South Carolina's governor signed into law a measure banning most abortions. Planned Parenthood immediately sued challenging the measure.

Arkansas' bill only excludes abortions to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency, and supporters of the measure rejected calls from supporters of past anti-abortion restrictions to include rape or incest.

“In this bill, we’re going to tell a 12-year-old rape victim that because we believe so strongly in the right to life, she’s going to have to carry that baby to term regardless of the consequences it does to her or her family or her life," Sen. Jim Hendren, who left the Republican Party last week, said. Hendren effectively abstained from voting on the measure, casting a “present" vote rather than voting yes or no.

Republican Sen. Missy Irvin said the legislation was “disenfranchising people that are pro-life that believe rape and incest should be a part of this bill because their loved ones were raped." Irvin, however, ultimately voted for the measure.

The bill passed on mostly party lines, with Sen. Larry Teague the only Democrat voting for it and Senate President Jimmy Hickey the only Republican opposing it.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has also said he has concerns about the bill, citing a letter written by the attorney for National Right to Life that said the chances of the legislation leading to overturning Roe v Wade were “very small and remote." National Right to Life has not taken a position on the bill, though its state affiliate supports the measure.

Abortion rights supporters said they're prepared to challenge Arkansas' measure if it becomes law. Democratic opponents warned it could lead to women pursuing more dangerous methods to end their pregnancies.

“It's bad enough, but it's far worse if you won't put the (rape and incest exceptions) on the bill," Democratic Sen. Joyce Elliott said.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Best care possible' for wounded K-9 after police pursuit left suspect fatally shot

    A police dog was resting comfortably Monday after being shot a day earlier during a pursuit that started in Blaine and ended in Isanti County with one suspect killed and another jailed. The K-9 Bravo is being tended to medically at the University of Minnesota Veterinary Medical Center by a "team of heroes who will be able to provide him with the best care possible," the city of Anoka Police ...

  • Trump seeks return to spotlight at CPAC summit

    "Have a good life. We will see you soon." U.S. President Donald Trump will appear in public for the first time since leaving office last month, speaking at a meeting of the U.S. Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC.A source familiar with Trump's plans told Reuters, "he’ll be talking about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement."His address will come as his Republican party appears riven between a faction unwaveringly loyal to the 45th President, and another seeking to put Trump behind them.The former reality TV star's tumultuous four years in office were capped off by his second impeachment trial, this time on charges he incited an insurrection that lead to the violent Capitol riot on January 6th.Ten Republican representatives and seven Republican senators sided with Democratic lawmakers against Trump. Even though he voted to acquit, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell gave a blistering speech blaming Trump for the violence. "President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day."That widened an already growing gulf between the ex-president and the most powerful elected Republican in the country. The CPAC forum is a chance for political hopefuls and presidential contenders to prove their conservative bonafides. This year's speaker list includes former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.Notably absent from the event are two high-profile Republicans who were once close allies of Trump: former Vice President Mike Pence, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. Pence drew hostile criticism from the the president for his role in certifying the 2020 election results despite Trump's false claims the outcome was fraudulent. Haley condemned Trump after the Capitol riot in an interview with Politico. Another source told Reuters Haley requested to meet with Trump recently at his Florida estate, but was rebuffed.

  • San Francisco backpedals on controversial plan to rename schools

    San Francisco's education chief has halted plans to rename 44 of the city's public schools, a move that infuriated parents barred by COVID-19 restrictions from sending their children back to class and criticized by others as hasty and historically inaccuate. A study of school names will resume after students are back in class but will be done more deliberately, with guidance from historians, said Gabriela Lopez, president of the San Francisco Board of Education. "I acknowledge and take responsibility that mistakes were made in the renaming process,” Lopez, 30, wrote on Twitter.

  • Trump likely to dangle possibility of a 2024 run in first post-White House speech, activist says

    Former President Donald Trump is likely to dangle the possibility of running again for president in 2024 in his first major post-White House speech this weekend, the organizer of the conservative conference where Trump will speak said on Monday. Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, which hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) where Trump will speak on Sunday, said he expected Trump to outline an active role in Republican Party politics at the four-day event in Orlando, Florida.

  • Steph Curry update: Warriors guard felt sick during warmups in Charlotte, Kerr says

    Steph Curry didn’t play vs. Charlotte, but Hornets guard Terry Rozier did and hit the game-winner

  • It's National Margarita Day, Obviously—Make the Official Recipe from Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville

    The "Parrot Head" margarita is a slight twist on the classic cocktail

  • A wreck-filled week in the Midlands ends with at least one dead and one charged

    Nearly half of the 57 incidents reported happened on Interstate 26, according to reports by interstate officials.

  • U.S. concerned China's new coast guard law could escalate maritime disputes

    The United States is concerned by China's recently enacted coast guard law and that it could escalate maritime disputes and be invoked to assert unlawful claims, the U.S. State Department said on Friday. China, which has maritime sovereignty disputes with Japan in the East China Sea and with several Southeast Asian countries in the South China Sea, passed a law last month that for the first time explicitly allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels.

  • Time to get tough with 'bully' Facebook, UK lawmaker and publishers say

    Facebook's move to block all news content in Australia is an attempt to bully a democracy and will stiffen the resolve of legislators across the world to get tough with the big tech companies, a senior British lawmaker said. The move by the 17-year-old Facebook shocked Australia and sent shivers through the global news industry, which has already seen its business model upended by the titans of the technological revolution. "This action - this bully boy action - that they've undertaken in Australia will, I think, ignite a desire to go further amongst legislators around the world," Julian Knight, chair of the British Parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, told Reuters.

  • Durham police investigating death of man found shot on highway

    Durham police responded to a report of a shooting on Friday off of N.C. 55. A man later died.

  • Two people found dead after Dallas police shot responding to call

    The two officers, who are in a stable condition in hospital, were dispatched to the residence in Old Dallas East about 11 a.m. after receiving information that a man had threatened to hurt his wife and reports of shots fired. "Once the officers were on the scene, they were met with gunfire," police chief Eddie Garcia said at a press conference, adding that both officers were wounded in the lower legs and their injuries were not life-threatening. Garcia, who did not take questions at the short press conference, did not give any details on the sequence of events and no arrests were announced.

  • Dogs abandoned in crates by NC road die, officials say. Now there’s a $5,000 reward

    It’s unclear how long the dogs had been left there.

  • Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in presidential debut on world stage

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his much-derided predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia. In his first big appearance as president on the global stage, an online "virtual visit" to Europe, Biden sought to re-establish the United States as a multilateral team player after four years of divisive "America First" policies under Trump. Speaking to the Munich Security Conference, the Democratic president distanced himself from the more transactional foreign policy of Republican Trump, who angered allies by breaking off global accords and threatening to end defense assistance unless they toed his line.

  • U.S. defense secretary calls Saudi crown prince, reaffirms strategic ties

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, state media said on Friday, days after the White House said it would deal with the king, not his heir, and U.S. officials would engage their counterparties in the kingdom. Crown Prince Mohammed, who is also Saudi Defence Minister, reviewed bilateral relations with Austin, especially in defence cooperation, state news agency SPA said. Austin reaffirmed the importance of the strategic defence partnership between the two countries, and said the United States was committed to helping Riyadh defend itself, condemning attacks launched into the kingdom by the Houthi group in Yemen.

  • GameStop millionaire Keith Gill is testifying before Congress on Thursday. Meet the investor who upended Wall Street with cat memes, reaction GIFs, and fundamental analysis.

    Gill, who goes by u/DeepF---ingValue on Reddit and Roaring Kitty on YouTube, is being compared to Michael Burry of "The Big Short" by his peers.

  • Biden's 1st month was about erasing the mark of 'former guy'

    When Joe Biden walked into the Oval Office for the first time as president a month ago, his pens were ready. Four years ago, pens were just one more little drama in Donald Trump's White House. On matters far more profound than a pen, Biden is out to demonstrate that the days of a seat-of-the-pants presidency are over.

  • Biden says U.S. commitment to NATO is 'unshakeable'

    President Joe Biden on Friday said the U.S. commitment to the NATO alliance was "unshakeable" and promised to observe the principle that an attack on one member was an attack on all. His statement was at odds with his predecessor, Donald Trump, who called the 30-member alliance outdated and at one point suggested Washington could withdraw. "The United States is fully committed to our NATO alliance, and I welcome your growing investment in the military capabilities that enable our shared defenses," Biden told an online session of the Munich Security Conference.

  • Tshegofatso Pule murder: Man jailed for killing pregnant 28-year-old

    Mzikayise Malephane told a South African court he was paid by Ms Pule's ex-boyfriend to kill her.

  • Will voters remember? Cruz trip tests durability of scandal

    Ted Cruz's political career already featured many surprise twists before a jaunt to Mexico this week brought him a new level of notoriety. The Texas senator was once the biggest threat to Donald Trump capturing the 2016 presidential nomination. During a particularly bitter stretch of that year's Republican primary, Cruz called Trump a “coward” and “pathological liar.”

  • Turkey hires U.S. lobbying firm to return to F-35 jet programme

    Turkey has hired a Washington-based law firm to lobby for its readmission to the U.S. F-35 fighter jet programme after it was suspended over its purchase of Russian air defences, a contract filed with the U.S. Department of Justice showed. Ankara had ordered more than 100 stealth fighters and has been making parts for their production, but was removed from the programme in 2019 after it bought the Russian S-400 missile defence systems, which Washington says threaten the F-35s. It has now hired law firm Arnold & Porter for "strategic advice and outreach" to U.S. authorities, in a six-month contract worth $750,000 which started this month.