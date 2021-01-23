Arkansas senator lied about being an Army ranger

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) has compiled an impressive resume over the years. He spent his early years on a small-town Arkansas cattle farm, and those humble beginnings miraculously led to Harvard University and then Harvard Law School.

After working at a leading New York firm, he decided to join the military, and was discharged after nearly eight years and two war-zone deployments as an Army captain and decorated hero — including two commendation medals, a Bronze Star and a Ranger tab.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) questions President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee at the U.S. Capitol on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Previously Gen. Austin was the commanding officer of the U.S. Central Command in the Obama administration. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)
Despite his accomplishments, when Cotton decided to launch his first congressional campaign in 2012, he chose to repeatedly lie about his honorable military record, even as he continued to serve in the Army Reserve, according to Salon.

In his first run for Congress, Cotton claimed to have been “a U.S. Army Ranger in Iraq and Afghanistan,” and, in a campaign ad, he falsely claimed to have “volunteered to be an Army Ranger.” In reality, Cotton was never part of the 75th Ranger Regiment, the elite unit that plans and conducts joint special military operations as part of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

Actually, Cotton attended a mere two-month-long ranger school, which was a small-unit tactical infantry course that literally anyone in the military is eligible attend. Soldiers who complete the course earn the right to wear the Ranger tab — a small arch that reads “Ranger” — but the military does not acknowledge them as actual Army Rangers.

Doubling down on the lie, Cotton told the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record in February 2012: “My experience as a U.S. Army Ranger in Iraq and Afghanistan and my experience in business will put me in very good condition.” A Cotton campaign ad placed in the Madison County Record in May 2012 identifies Cotton as a “Battle-Tested Leader” who “Volunteered to be an Army Ranger.”

The Ranger Regiment is considered the Army’s top action unit, and over the course of the so-called War on Terror, Rangers have killed or captured more high-value targets than any other unit. Salon reports that the regiment comprises four battalions, and members wear distinctive tan berets as well as a red, white and black Ranger “Scroll,” a cloth badge that is distinctly different from the black-and-gold tab that Cotton earned at Ranger School.

