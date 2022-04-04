Arkansas sheriff shot during shootout Sunday night, police chief says

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

An Arkansas Sheriff was shot during a shootout Sunday night.

Cross County Sheriff David West was shot during the incident in Wynne at County Road 7011, according to Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis.

Officers were pursuing a suspect after a separate shooting in Parkin, and the suspect began shooting.

West was shot in the arm, Chief Dennis said.

Deputies returned fire. There is no information confirmed on the suspect’s identity or condition.

West was driven to a local hospital by Chief Dennis.

Arkansas State Police are taking over the investigation, Chief Dennis said.

He asked the community for their support and prayers.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Recommended Stories