Arkansas snow refreezing after daytime melt

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Driving on the roads with snow and ice can be difficult during the day, but when the sun goes down, it brings up a whole new set of problems.

Zach Green was running an errand for work during the daytime, trying to make it home before it got too dark.

“I was out in it a little bit last night, after it refroze, and everything was real slick, a lot of black ice,” Green said.

His experience Monday night showed him he wanted to be in early tonight.

“Well most of the roads, the main thoroughfares were pretty clear, but downtown is a solid sheet of ice, really bad,” Green said.

Some of the main roads like Cantrell and Kavanaugh, have clear pathways in the center, but as you look to the side streets, what melted has turned to ice.

Not wanting to experience possible black ice, Green was trying to get off the roads early.

“Going to get home now before everything refreezes tonight,” Green said.

