Arkansas Solar Company Launches New Paid to Go Solar Program That Is Designed to Put Money Back in Customers Pockets

·3 min read

B Solar Company's Innovative New Program Features a Number of Benefits, Including a 26 Percent Tax Credit

BENTONVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2020 / B Solar Company, an innovative customer-focused solar installation company, is delighted to announce the launch of their exciting new paid to go solar program, which has been designed to put money back into the pockets of their customers.

To learn more about the program and to see how to qualify, please visit https://go.bsolarenergy.com/Qualify.

The company was determined to smash the popular conception that solar power systems are expensive, but the reality is that rather than costing consumers money, it could actually pay them.

The first part of the equation is that the Federal Government is supporting this scheme until the end of 2020. This means that customers who take advantage of the scheme can benefit from a 26 percent Tax Credit. Using B Solar's energy systems can also deliver a 20 percent lower payment for most customers compared to their current costs.

What is more, electricity pricing is then locked in forever. As the cost of traditional electricity continues to rise, the overall savings for a customer who takes advantage of this program will only increase over time. Another benefit that this program delivers is the increase in value for the property. Essentially, anyone who purchases a house that is part of this program in the future will benefit from cheaper electricity bills, so in essence, every customer of B Solar is building an asset.

To sweeten the deal even further, B Solar will also pay the first three payments for their customer on the same day they qualify for the product. And finally, the company is offering an incentive of $500 for every successful referral a customer makes to their friends and family.

"At B Solar Company, we are convinced that solar power is the long-term answer to this country's energy problems, and we were determined to find a competitive and affordable solution," said Codie Bailey, Owner of B Solar.

"With this new program, we have exceeded all of our expectations and delivered a proposition which we feel is impossible to turn down. We urge anyone who is worried about the environment and wants to cut their electricity bill while making money at the same time to visit the pre-qualification page today for an instant decision."

About B Solar Company:

B Solar is a locally owned and operated company focused on increasing the use of solar energy, saving their customers money, and helping the environment. They have developed financial strategies and benefits that make going solar a more affordable option for Arkansas residents. For more information about the company and the services they provide, visit their website at https://www.bsolarenergy.com.

B Solar
5790 SW Opal Rd Suite 2
Bentonville, AR 72712

Contact:
Codie Bailey
codie@bsolarenergy.com
(479) 326-7740

SOURCE: B Solar Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/617846/Arkansas-Solar-Company-Launches-New-Paid-to-Go-Solar-Program-That-Is-Designed-to-Put-Money-Back-in-Customers-Pockets

