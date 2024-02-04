Arkansas State Police take 11,000 pounds of illegal drugs, $1.4 million off Arkansas highways in 2023

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas had a huge year when it came to getting illegal drugs off Arkansas highways.

Arkansas State Police in 2023 saw a huge rise in illegal drug seizures due to traffic stops compared to previous years. In all, there were 138 significant seizures in 2023.

Arkansas recovery community reacts to recent major drugs busts

ASP troopers seized more than 11,000 pounds of illegal drugs and $1.4 million from Arkansas highways in total.

“These substantial seizures should serve as a powerful warning to anyone engaged in unlawful activities on Arkansas highways,” said ASP Col. Mike Hagar. “State Police will remain vigilant and committed to keeping the roads safe for law-abiding citizens.”

The amount of cocaine seizures showed a huge increase, with a total of 353 pounds confiscated in 2023. The street value of the amount of the confiscated cocaine is more than $15 million. Those seizures represent a 146% increase from the 2022 seizure of 143.35 pounds of cocaine by ASP.

The second-highest seizure of illegal marijuana was in December of 2023.

Fentanyl seizures were down but still substantial with 65 pounds in 2022 compared to 46 pounds in 2023.

Arkansas State Police seize $6.5 million of cocaine during an I-40 traffic stop in Lonoke County

Other illegal drugs seized in 2023 include psilocybin mushrooms, 1 pound of black tar heroin, 420 bottles of promethazine, and 56 pounds of methamphetamine. During other traffic stops in the past year, ASP confiscated a variety of pharmaceutical drugs, including Xanax, Hydrocodone, and Ketamine, and 21 illegal weapons.

Seized drugs are sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for analysis and then stored during prosecution. After cases are adjudicated, the drugs are transported to an incinerator for disposal.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.