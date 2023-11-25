Arkansas State Police asking for public’s assistance in solving deadly hit and run

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Detectives with the Arkansas State Police are investigating and asking the public’s help in identifying the driver who and hit a man two weeks ago and drove away from the scene.

This happened on Saturday November 11 on Highway 365 near Sweet Home, where witnesses say a driver was driving a four-door sedan when they struck 57-year-old Quinton Lee Handy.

The driver did come back to the scene to speak to witness but left.

Little Rock family offering reward for unsolved hit and run

KARK 4 News spoke to the family about the incident – and they are asking anyone with information to come forward about it.

“Please come forward. Please give our family closure. We need this,” Dr. Myrtis Randolph, niece of Quinton Lee Handy stated. “We know that everyone has a time and a day, but to not closure on who or what, that’s painful, and we wouldn’t want this on anyone.”

Anyone with information about this incident should call ASP Troop A Dispatch at (501) 618-8100.

