Arkansas State Police investigating shooting in Dermott

DERMOTT, Ark. – Detectives with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after a Monticello man was shot in Dermott Thursday night.

Officials said that the incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday night when officers with the Dermott Police Department were called to a shooting at a home in the 100 block of South Knox Street.

When officers with the Dermott Police Department arrived, they found 36-year-old Michael Carter dead in the front doorway. Officers contacted the Arkansas State Police and asked for assistance in the investigation.

Carter’s body is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine cause of death.

49-year-old Zousah Jackson is facing charges of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Officers with the DPD said that he is a resident of California and was staying at a home on the street.

