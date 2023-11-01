Arkansas State Police issue AMBER Alert for 3-day-old baby missing from Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An AMBER Alert was activated for a missing Little Rock child who was born three days ago.

Arkansas State Police officials said the Little Rock Police Department requested the activation of an AMBER Alert for 3-day-old Elijah Jackson-Wayne Everett.

Authorities said the baby weighs eight pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. Police said the child has been missing since noon Tuesday.

ASP officials identified the woman who allegedly took the child as 38-year-old Jessica Leona Keltner.

Image of 38-year-old Jessica Leona Keltner provided by Arkansas State Police

Keltner is described as having brown hair, brown eyes and standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall. Police said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and her last known location was 1405 Center Street.

The alert stated that Keltner was last seen leaving in a red four-door passenger car with damage and stickers on the rear bumper. Authorities said a man wearing a red shirt was driving the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-607-9420.

