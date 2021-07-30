Arkansas state troopers fired at twice in one week during traffic stops

Suspects have fired at Arkansas state troopers twice this week during traffic stops, according to state authorities.

The first incident was on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. when suspect Stevie Maxwell, 37, refused to stop his vehicle and allegedly shot at Arkansas State Police Corporal Steve Roberts from inside his vehicle.

ARKANSAS CRACKS DOWN ON SLOW LEFT-LAND DRIVERS

The second incident occurred Thursday just before 2 p.m., when an unnamed suspect, whose identity will be released once he is formally charged, also refused to stop his vehicle and shot at Arkansas State Trooper Tyler Langley, authorities said.

"The incident is the second this week involving Arkansas troopers who’ve been fired-on by speeding drivers. Neither of the troopers were injured," the Arkansas Department of Public Safety said Thursday in a news release.

In another Tuesday incident, an 18-year-old suspect allegedly waved his gun at North Little Rock police officers, prompting one officer to shoot the suspect, who remains hospitalized, according to the department.

The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) found earlier this month that ambush-style attacks on law enforcement across the country were up 91% year-to-date compared to 2020.

The FOP found that 51 law enforcement officers were shot, 13 of whom died , in 40 ambush-style attacks as of June 30 — a 91% jump from the same time last year. In all of 2020, there were 48 ambush-style attacks, which left 60 officers wounded, 12 fatally, according to the group’s 2020 summary .

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.