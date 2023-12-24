Arkansas Stop the Violence holds holiday bike delivery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Bicycle deliveries were underway Saturday from Arkansas Stop the Violence to families in central Arkansas, and there is still one more day to help brighten a child’s Christmas morning.

Volunteers from eStem’s high school basketball team joined the non-profit to distribute the bikes.

Arkansas Stop the Violence, Bank of America gift bikes in giveaway

The program has collected nearly 400 of their 500-bike goal this year and says efforts will continue on Christmas eve.

“We’re just asking, you know, for the generosity of the state of Arkansas to help Arkansas stop the violence to put a smile on kids’ faces who otherwise wouldn’t get anything for Christmas,” Rev. Benny Johnson, president of AR Stop the Violence stated.

Since the start of the program, Arkansas Stop the Violence has given away an estimated 3-thousand bicycles.

If you would like to donate a bike, contact Arkansas Stop the Violence at 501-541-1951.

