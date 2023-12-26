Arkansas Stop the Violence makes Christmas Day bike deliveries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Stop the Violence group hosted their annual bike giveaway on Christmas Day.

This is the 17th year that the group has hosted the event, and this year they gave away over 500 bikes.

Founder Benny Johnson said that he knows what it feels like to wake up to nothing under the Christmas tree.

It was that feeling that he said made him want to change that for children in central Arkansas.

Johnson said seeing children light up when they get their bikes brings him joy that will last a lifetime.

