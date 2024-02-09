Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Almost all of Arkansas is drought-free!

With all the rain that Arkansas has seen over the last few weeks, it might be hard to believe that any of the state is under drought conditions. The latest drought monitor that was released on Thursday, February 8th has severe and even extreme drought conditions along the Mississippi River in southeast Arkansas.

Drought monitor from 2/6/2024. CREDIT: University of Nebraska-Lincoln

These areas are still in a drought because of how dry 2023 ended. The second half of last year was extremely dry. In Little Rock July through December was more than 7″ of rainfall below normal. It was even worse for locations in southeast Arkansas.

Pine Bluff is still under abnormally dry conditions and is one of the National Weather Services rain gauges closest to the areas under the worst drought conditions. During the last 6 months of 2023, Pine Bluff was over 11″ of rainfall below normal!

Drought conditions were the most severe and widespread during December of 2023. At that time almost 90% of the state was under at least abnormally dry conditions and nearly half the state was under drought conditions! Parts of southeast Arkansas were experiencing exceptional drought conditions, which is the worst possible.

Drought monitor from 12/26/2023. CREDIT: University of Nebraska-Lincoln

So far, 2024 has been very wet. In Little Rock, we are more than 6″ of rainfall above normal, and Pine Bluff is 3.56″ of rainfall above normal.

More rain is in the forecast, so I expect the areas experiencing drought to continue to shrink!

