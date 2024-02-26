Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Very strong cold front swings through this week!

Temperatures are about to go from the 80s to the 30s this week! This is thanks to a powerful cold front that is going to swing through Arkansas!

Along the cold front will be scattered showers and thunderstorms, with some severe weather possible across the northern half of the state. The Storm Prediction Center has circled an area where severe weather could occur Tuesday night.

The risk is a level 1 out of 5 which is very low. This means there could be one or two severe thunderstorms in the tan-shaded area. Even though the risk is very low, you should still be weather aware.

The risk of severe weather is very low, but the risk of a huge temperature drop is almost certain for all of Arkansas. Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the low 30s on Wednesday morning!

Afternoon high temperatures will go from the 80s to the 50s between Tuesday and Wednesday!

Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s across the state on Thursday morning!

Winds will be a factor all week. Southwest winds will blow 20-30 mph on Tuesday. Winds will be out of the northwest 20-30 mph on Wednesday.

Small changes to the exact timing of the cold front are possible. Continue checking back with the Arkansas Storm Team for the latest information!

