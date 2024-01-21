Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Our Next Storm Is An Ice Storm

Our stretch of Arctic air and winter weather is almost over. Our last winter storm of this frigid stretch won’t bring any snow to Arkansas, it will bring ice.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for parts of western Arkansas.

The winter storm watch will likely be changed into an ice storm warning as we get closer to the storm. Ice storm warnings are issued for areas that could get more than a quarter of an inch of ice. Locations in central Arkansas will likely see a glaze of ice and the National Weather Service will issue winter weather advisories.

Below is a map that shows how much ice parts of Arkansas will get.

The Arkansas River valley has the great potential to see over a quarter of an inch. The rest of the locations west of the I-30/67 corridor will see a glaze of ice.

Everywhere that gets ice will have dangerous driving conditions. If you can, try to stay off the roads on Monday morning. Locations that get over a quarter of an inch of ice could see power outages.

I don’t expect anywhere in Arkansas to get over half an inch of ice.

This will not be a long-term impact event. Temperatures will warm above freezing on Monday afternoon melting all the ice. When temperatures get above freezing the impacts will be gone!

Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for the latest updates on this upcoming ice storm!

