Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Only Two Months Until the Eclipse! Will it be cloudy?

The long-awaited highly anticipated total solar eclipse is only two short months away! The chance of the eclipse occurring over Arkansas is essentially 100%, but the chance for clear skies is unknown.

It’s still too early to make an accurate forecast for April 8th, but we can look at climatological data to get an idea of what might happen.

Temperatures in early April should be pretty comfortable. The average high temperature for April 8th is 71° and the average low is 48°. The record highest temperature is 87° and the record lowest temperature is 28°. I don’t think temperatures will be an issue.

The part of the forecast that is the most important is the sky cover. If the skies are cloudy then we will miss everything. The path of the eclipse goes from Texas to Maine and the historical cloud cover varies widely along the path.

Locations in the northeast and midwest statically have the highest chance for the eclipse to be blocked by clouds while locations in west Texas have the lowest risk for clouds. Here in Arkansas, we are in the middle.

There is about a 50-50 chance that April 8th will feature cloudy skies. This means that until we get within 10 days of the event, I have no idea whether it will be a cloudy day or a sunny day.

I, along with the rest of Arkansas are crossing our fingers that we have clear skies on April 8th.

More information about the Great American Eclipse. ↓

A solar eclipse is when the moon moves between the Earth and the sun, blocking out its light. The Great American Eclipse is special because it is a total solar eclipse. This means 100% of the sun will be blocked. The last total solar eclipse to get near Arkansas was in 2017.

The total eclipse will enter southwest Arkansas around 1:45 pm on April 8th, 2024. It will move at a speed of around 1800 mph and be over Little Rock, Conway, and Russellville around 1:50. It will exit northeast Arkansas around 2:00 pm. It will only be over Arkansas for about 15 minutes. Click here for the animation of the eclipse moving over the state!

The length of that brief period depends on where you are located in the path of totality. Along the blue line in the graphic above, totality will last over 4 minutes. Along the edges of the path where Little Rock is, totality will last about 2 minutes. So, it might be worth making the trip to the center of the path (although it might be very crowded).

Thousands and even millions of people are expected to flock to the Natural State for this historic total solar eclipse.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.