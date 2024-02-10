Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Heavy wet snow likely for NW Arkansas

For the third weekend in a row, Arkansas will see several inches of rainfall. The wet weekend will lead to a snowy start to the workweek for parts of Arkansas.

Temperatures cold enough to support winter precipitation won’t move into northwest Arkansas until Monday morning. On the back side of the storm, the winds will pick up from the north and change the rain to big-wet snowflakes for a few hours on Monday morning.

Temperatures will probably be above freezing, but it will likely be snowing heavy enough for a few inches to accumulate.

I don’t expect there to be big impacts because road temperatures will be above freezing. There could be some slick spots in the highest elevations of the Ozarks and on bridges and overpasses.

There is no snow expected for central or southern Arkansas. Temperatures will be too far above freezing for anything other than rain. Rain will be heavy at times, especially in southern Arkansas where they could get more than 3″ of rain!

Behind the system, it will be cooler, but not cold. Temperatures will be in the 50s in central Arkansas on Monday and Tuesday, and they will warm back into the 60s by Wednesday!

