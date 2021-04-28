Arkansas teen gets 60 years in Westbrook airman's slaying during gas station robbery

Apr. 27—A North Little Rock man will serve up to 60 years in prison for the shooting death of a Westbrook native during a botched gas station robbery more than two years ago.

Drequan Lamont Robinson, 19, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder and aggravated armed robbery for his role in the holdup at the Valero Big Red gas station on March 15, 2019, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

He will become eligible for parole after 42 years.

Robinson, who was 17 at the time, and Darrius Bernard Stewart burst into the West Broadway gas station in North Little Rock about 11:38 p.m., brandished guns and ordered two clerks and seven customers onto the floor.

Shawn McKeough Jr., a 23-year-old Westbrook native, was in the Valero Big Red with his fiance, then-22-year-old Sarah Terrano. McKeough lunged at Stewart, who was also 17 at the time, but Robinson shot him, killing McKeough instantly.

Robinson, who later confessed to killing McKeough, told police after his arrest that "I didn't mean for the dude to die," the Gazette reported.

The two then fled along with two other men, 18-year-old Keith Keshawn Harris and 19-year-old Keith Lamont Harris Jr., sitting in a getaway car outside.

All four faced capital murder and aggravated robbery charges for their roles in the holdup.

Stewart pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in December 2019 in exchange for a 30-year prison sentence and parole eligibility after 21 years. Keith Keshawn Harris, who was the getaway driver, pleaded aggravated robbery, while Keith Lamont Harris Jr., who only sat in the car's backseat but knew about the robbery plans, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The brothers will serve 10-year sentences, according to the Gazette.

McKeough was a senior airman assigned to the 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron in North Little Rock. Before coming to Arkansas, he was stationed in Germany, Kuwait and South Korea.

