Arkansas woman is arrested after her 6-year-old son is found dead under the floorboards of their home

An Arkansas woman and man have been arrested after authorities discovered the potentially months-old dead body of a 6-year-old boy beneath the floorboards of his home on Friday.

Arkansas State Police arrested the child's mother, Ashley Rolland, 28, and Nathan Bridges, 33, after discovering the 6-year-old boy's body buried under the hallway of the home in the town of Moro, located about 85 miles east of Little Rock, at around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, police said. Bridges' relationship to the child or Rolland was not immediately clear.

Rolland and Bridges have been charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor. They are being held at Lee County Jail, according to police.

It was not immediately clear whether they have retained lawyers.

Affidavits in the case are expected to be filed in court on Monday, according to Bill Sadler, public information officer for Arkansas State Police.

Officials believe the boy "died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago," the statement said, adding that the state medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

A representative for the state medical examiner could not immediately be reached.

Authorities also found Rolland's 6-year-old daughter in the home with what they believe were burns to her scalp. The girl is receiving treatment for her injuries at a hospital in Memphis and is in stable condition, police said.

Sadler declined to answer further questions about the case, noting that the investigation remains ongoing.

