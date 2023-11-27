Arkansas woman in custody after shooting in Rockford earlier this month

An Arkansas woman has been charged with the attempted murder of a Rockford woman, according to police.

Yvondia Day, 39, has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm after a shooting earlier this month.

Police said the shooting happened after a physical alternation in the 500 block of Fairview Ave. around 12:30 a.m.

The victim, a 33-year-old woman, is still in critical condition, according to Rockford police.

Day and the victim were known to each other prior to the shooting, police said.

Day turned herself in and is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Arkansas woman Yvondia Day in custody after shooting in Rockford