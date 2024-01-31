Arkansas woman sentenced to 30 years for husband’s death

OSCEOLA, Ark. — An Arkansas woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday for the murder of her husband.

Karen Denton was charged with first-degree murder in July 2022 after her husband, Thomas Porter, was shot at the Days Inn in Osceola and died from his injuries.

Denton pleaded guilty during a court hearing Tuesday and received a 30 year sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

“This significant plea is part of a series of successful prosecutions, including

four first-degree murder convictions after jury trials in Crittenden and Mississippi counties,” said State Prosecuting Attorney Sonia F. Hagood.

